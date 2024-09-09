Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Decoding 'It's Glowtime': What Apple's cryptic event name REVEALS

    Apple's 'Glowtime' event hints at the evolution of Siri through AI integration, potentially transforming it into a more powerful and helpful intelligent agent. This aligns with the industry trend of incorporating AI elements into smartphones, as seen with Google's Gemini and other manufacturers' AI features.

    Decoding 'It's Glowtime' on September 9: What Apple's cryptic event name REVEALS
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    Apple used to conceal a lot more behind the imaginative names it gave to its product launch events until a few years ago. The names are now less mysterious and more ambiguous. But keep in mind the moniker Apple has given this specific event when it launches the iPhone 16 tonight at 10.30 p.m. India time. We call it "Glowtime." And like always, the name, along with the image that accompanied the launch event, does hint at something.

    The new Apple Watch Series 10—or will it be dubbed Watch X—as well as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will undoubtedly be unveiled by Apple tonight, but the software will probably be the main attraction rather than the hardware. And this is the software that the event's Glowtime title alludes to. You see, a week or so ago when Apple announced the iPhone 16 event, it did so with the following image.

    Here, the name Glowtime is not really important. The Apple logo, which is bright and holographic, is the real deal. The colours seen here are very definitely going to be the defining hues of Apple Intelligence, the AI system that the company plans to include in the iPhone 16 series of smartphones. In fact, if you already own an Apple product, you'll notice that the animated light that shows on the screen once you activate Siri also has the same colours. The transparent top panel of the Apple HomePod speakers glows with the Siri colours when the Siri voice assistant is activated.

    Apple Intelligence will essentially be Siri with generative AI powers amplified. The "Glowtime" graphic just alludes to Siri's impending evolution from a less intelligent virtual assistant to a more helpful artificial intelligence agent.

    AI elements are being added to smartphones by smartphone manufacturers more often. Google has released the Pixel 9 phones in India. The Google Gemini-powered AI functions in these phones are essential to the user experience. Simultaneously, businesses such as Samsung and others have integrated some AI functionalities into their most recent smartphones, such as the ability to generate photographs or compose emails in response to commands.

    With the release of the new iPhone 16 phones tonight, Apple will officially enter the fray. At the company's developer conference, WWDC, earlier in June, Apple revealed Apple Intelligence, a suite of generative AI tools that would be integrated into the iOS. Apple has been testing some of these capabilities in the iOS 18 beta, and tonight they will be included into the new iPhone 16 phones as part of the company's display.

