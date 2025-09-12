Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale starts September 23, 2025, offering massive discounts on flagship smartphones like the iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9, and Samsung Galaxy S24.

Flipkart has officially announced that its much-anticipated Big Billion Days sale will begin on September 23, 2025, promising some of the steepest discounts of the year, especially on flagship smartphones. The sale is already stirring excitement among buyers looking to snap up premium devices such as the iPhone 16 series, Google Pixel 9 lineup, and Samsung Galaxy S24 at significantly reduced prices.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 16 Offers

During the sale, the iPhone 16 is expected to be available for just Rs 51,999—a massive markdown from its current Flipkart price of Rs 74,900, translating to a savings of Rs 22,901. This comes after Apple’s own price cut to Rs 69,900, making Flipkart’s sale price one of the most attractive on the market.

The iPhone 16 Pro will see a special price of Rs 69,999, down from its launch price of Rs 1,19,900. With bank offers, buyers could save nearly Rs 49,901. Furthermore, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is slated to drop to Rs 89,999, slashing over Rs 54,000 from its original launch price of Rs 1,44,900. For those on a tighter budget, the iPhone 14 will also be available at an attractive effective price of Rs 39,999. However, experts caution that these prices may shift during the course of the sale and that stocks are expected to deplete quickly.

Google Pixel 9 Lineup Discounts

Google’s Pixel 9 is set to be another hot item during the Big Billion Days. Initially launched at Rs 79,999, the phone currently retails for Rs 64,999 but could plunge to Rs 34,999 after applying bank discounts and exchange offers. The Pixel 9 Pro XL will also enjoy a steep price reduction, expected to come down to Rs 84,999—offering shoppers savings approaching Rs 40,000.

Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung fans won’t be left out. The Galaxy S24, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, can be purchased for less than Rs 40,000 during the sale, which is a sharp drop from its original price of Rs 74,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

High Demand and Quick Sales Expected

The Big Billion Days sale is anticipated to generate record demand this year, with many consumers planning to upgrade their flagship phones at more affordable prices. Buyers are encouraged to stay alert once the sale goes live, as steep discounts may only be available for a limited time and extremely popular models might sell out within hours.