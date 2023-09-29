Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Samsung to Realme, 7 brands offering smartphones under Rs 15,000

The official dates for the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale have been announced. This week-long online sale is set to kick off in India on October 8. Flipkart has exciting deals and offers lined up for a wide range of products, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs, along with new product launches and mor

The highly anticipated Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is going to start on October 8 and it will coincide with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which begins on October 10. Flipkart will be providing appealing discounts on a variety of smartphones during this Christmas sale, including well-known models like the Oppo A38, Redmi Note 12, Realme 11x 5G, and Samsung Galaxy F13.

For the Big Billion Days Sale 2023, Flipkart has updated its webpage with a list of devices that will be offered at steep discounts. On inexpensive smartphones like the Nothing Phone 1, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Pixel 7, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, the e-commerce behemoth will provide discounts and enticing bargains.

Customers may also anticipate discounts on popular smartphones including the Realme 11x 5G, Infinix Hot 30, Moto G32, Vivo V29e, Poco M5, Samsung Galaxy F13, and Moto G32. It's an excellent time to get a new phone if you're searching for a smartphone that won't break the bank and falls around the Rs 15,000 price range.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will provide a variety of alternatives if you're looking to get a new smartphone but have a limited budget of less than Rs 15,000. With enticing deals and discounts, smartphones from leading manufacturers are available in the Rs. 15,000 price range.

Some of the top cell phones in this price range are listed below:

Samsung Galaxy F13: Slashed to Rs 9,199 from Rs 14,999

Samsung Galaxy F04: Price dropped to Rs 6,499 from Rs 11,499

Infinix Smart 7: Price reduced to Rs 5,939 from Rs 9,999

Infinix Hot 30i: Slashed to Rs 9,499 from Rs 11,999

Realme C55: Available at Rs 8,999 with offers.

Realme 11x 5G: Slashed from Rs 16,999 to 14,999

Redmi Note 12: Price dropped to Rs 10,799 from Rs 18,999

Redmi Note 12 5G: Discounted at Rs 13,999 from Rs 19,999

Moto G32: Reduced to Rs 8,999 from Rs 18,999

Moto G14: Discounted at Rs 8,099 from Rs 12,999

Oppo A17K: Dropped to Rs 7,999 from Rs 10,999

Oppo A38: Slashed to Rs 12,999 from Rs 16,999

POCO M5: Dropped to Rs 6,999 from Rs 15,999