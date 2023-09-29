Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: HUGE discounts on Moto Razr 40, iQOO Neo 7, Realme Narzo N55 & more

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin in India on October 8, just like Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. Buyers will get an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on SBI Bank cards. The Prime members will get access to the deals on October 7 only.

The Moto Razr 40 flip phone, which had a starting price of Rs 49,999 when it was introduced in India, would reportedly be on sale for Rs 48,749 instead. The starting price of the iQOO 11 5G has been reduced to Rs 48,749 from Rs 49,999.

The Oppo F23 5G will cost Rs 23,749 instead of Rs 24,999. The Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 5G will be offered for an effective price of Rs. 10,800 and Rs. 14,749.

Other discounted smartphones include the Realme Narzo N55, Samsung Galaxy M13, iQOO Neo 7 5G, Lava Agni 2, and so forth.

In the next days, Amazon will provide further information about its impending sales. Several flagship smartphones, including the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, and iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G, will be discounted.

During the sale, Amazon will cut the price of other laptops by 47% and gaming laptops by up to 39%. The smartwatches will be offered at an immediate 89% discount. There will also be discounted smart TVs from brands like OnePlus, LG, Xiaomi, TCL, Acer, Toshiba, Hisense, and more.

As was already known, Flipkart has also launched a sale at this time. On October 8, Flipkart will begin its Big Billion Days sale, which will last through October 15. Customers using ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra, and Axis Bank cards will immediately receive a 10% discount.