    Did you know buying an Apple iPhone 15 is cheaper in India in comparison to US?

    It is possible that you may find it surprising, but it is now cheaper and more convenient to purchase an iPhone 15 in India compared to the United States. However, it is important to note that this only applies to the standard models, as the Pro lineup remains relatively expensive in India.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 6:39 PM IST

    You might be surprised to learn that buying an iPhone 15 in India is now more affordable and practical than in the US. This is because of the several promotions and discounts that can be found on online retailers like Flipkart, which have led to a reduced starting price for the iPhone 15 series. It's crucial to remember that this only applies to the vanilla models because the Pro series is still somewhat pricey in India.

    We can say this because the iPhone 15 was initially launched in India at a price of Rs 79,900, which was approximately Rs 13,000-14,000 higher compared to its price in the United States.  

    The base edition of the iPhone 15, with 128GB of storage, is currently available for a considerably lower price of around Rs 65,000, making it more reasonable than its retail price in the US, thanks to a number of deals and incentives.

    In the US, the retail cost of the 128GB iPhone 15 model is $799, not including sales tax. The price conversion to Indian rupees after sales tax is deducted is between Rs 70,000 to Rs 72,000. But it's crucial to remember that not every state in the union levies a sales tax.

    Directly comparing this to the current market in India (approximately Rs 65,000), it is evident that the price of the iPhone 15 128GB is higher by approximately Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 in the US.

    An additional advantage of purchasing an Indian unit is the added convenience that the inclusion of a physical SIM card slot brings. Apple has abandoned the conventional SIM slot in favour of eSIM in the United States. For many people, especially those who travel regularly and need to be able to switch SIM cards, this might be a deal-breaker.
     

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 6:39 PM IST
