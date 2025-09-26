The new Cosmic Orange iPhone 17, popularly called the 'bhagwa iPhone' in India, is facing unprecedented demand, causing it to be officially out of stock.

When it comes to smartphones, looks are always a matter of personal taste. But in India this year, there’s no debate about which shade of the iPhone 17 is winning hearts: Cosmic Orange. Or, as some excited buyers are calling it, the “bhagwa iPhone.”

The Most Wanted Colour

Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in this bold new shade, and both models have immediately become the hardest to find. Officially, they’re “out of stock.” Unofficially, they’re very much available-if you’re willing to shell out extra to certain dealers who are cashing in on the craze.

A Hefty Premium for Orange

Depending on how eager you look, that “premium” can cost anywhere from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 over Apple’s original price. For example, when India Today Tech contacted a shop in Noida’s Sector 18 market, the dealer initially insisted he didn’t have the orange iPhone 17 Pro. But after a bit of persuasion? The story changed.

“Okay, I can get it, but you’ll have to pay Rs 25,000 extra,” the dealer said. “Same day delivery. Cash only. You’ll need to collect it personally. Otherwise, wait till the end of October for fresh stock.”

The same script is repeating across Delhi’s busy phone markets-Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Gaffar. Every time, customers hear the same thing: “Premium price pe milega, MRP se upar. Nahi toh next month aana.” One dealer in Lajpat Nagar didn’t even budge while quoting Rs 1,69,900 for the 512GB orange iPhone 17 Pro, when Apple’s own price is Rs 1,54,900. Another tried sweetening the deal with what he called an “imported” variant-no bill, of course-asking Rs 1.5 lakh for a phone that supposedly cost him around a lakh.

Why Orange is Special

The fascination isn’t limited to India-Cosmic Orange has become a global hit. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi cheekily linked its popularity to PM Modi’s growing global influence, calling it the “bhagwa iPhone.” Politics aside, the reason is simpler: Apple wanted the iPhone 17 Pro to feel bolder, to give its slightly bland redesign more punch. That’s why Cosmic Orange is front and center in the company’s advertising campaigns this year.

And clearly, the strategy worked. The striking colour isn’t just eye-catching-it’s instantly recognisable, adding a sense of exclusivity. In a world where flaunting your iPhone is half the thrill of owning it, this shade has become the ultimate status symbol.

High Demand, Long Waits

The demand has been so strong that Apple India’s own website is showing wait times into the third week of October for Cosmic Orange models, while other colour variants can still be shipped by the second week of October. The festive season rush only makes waiting harder, and dealers know this.

For fans desperate to flash the new “bhagwa iPhone” in time for Diwali parties, the choice is simple but expensive: either fork out an extra Rs 25,000 in cash right now-or join the waiting list and risk missing out on the season’s hottest Apple flex.