    Apple Watch Series 8 detected pregnancy before clinical test: Report

    The tech giant unveiled Apple Watch Series 8 in India, which delivers best-in-class health features. An Apple Watch has reportedly been credited with spotting a woman's pregnancy before she was even aware of it. According to a 34-year-old woman on Reddit, the watch indicated that her average resting heart rate had significantly increased in just a few days.

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    An Apple Watch has reportedly been credited with spotting a woman's pregnancy before she was even aware of it. According to a Reddit post by a woman, her Apple Watch notifications made her believe that something was wrong when it showed that her average resting heart rate had dramatically climbed over the prior several days.

    "Usually, my resting heart rate is about 57 and my heart rate has increased to 72. It's not a big jump, but it showed up on an alert that it's been higher for 15 days. I started trying to figure out why," the 34-year-old woman wrote on the platform.

    She further said the watch knew she was pregnant before she knew it! "I would have never ever tested without wearing my watch because I have not had a period to be late on one," she added.

    The most popular watch on the market, Apple Watch has a tonne of health-related features that have helped save hundreds of lives over the years. Apple just unveiled the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE.

    Apple Watch Series 8 features the beloved design of Apple Watch, including a large, Always-On Retina display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal. With an 18-hour battery life and health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection, the Apple Watch Series 8 also offers temperature sensing, retroactive ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and global roaming. Apple Watch Series 8 starts at Rs 45,900 and Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900. HDFC offers a cashback of Rs 3,000 on Apple Watch Series 8 and Rs 2,000 on Apple Watch SE.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
