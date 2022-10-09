Signal messaging app to have stories option soon; here's how you can make it

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Signal is the latest messaging app to bring Stories for its users, which basically means the content automatically disappears after 24 hours.  Stories was initially offered on Snapchat many years ago, and it was eventually adopted by Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    Signal Stories is making its way to the private messaging app, with the first hints appearing in the current beta version. Stories was initially offered on Snapchat many years ago, and it was eventually adopted by Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

    So it appears that Signal does not want to lose out on having this option for its customers, which is why Stories is now available on Signal. Stories for Signal will be available in Android beta version 5.52 and iOS beta version 5.57. Stories essentially enable you to share movies, photographs, or even text with anyone on your contact list for 24 hours before they disappear.

    Stories will be available to Signal users in the form of a new tab at the bottom of the app's UI, directly next to the Chats area.

    How to make Signal Stories

    • - Navigate to the Stories tab.
    • - At the top of the interface, click the My Stories bubble.
    • - Make or upload an image/video with text to share as a Story.
    • - The Signal lets you save the cropped image on your device.
    • - To create Stories with Text, select Text from the bottom bar.
    • - Click the arrow to share the Stories.

    Stories on Signal is still available to beta users, but you may apply for the Signal beta programme now to try it out. More information may be found on the Google Play Store. With its own Stories avatar, Instagram has clearly surpassed Snapchat. When you share Stories with a specific set of users, the Stories icon turns green.

