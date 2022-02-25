  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reddit launches 'Discover' feature for pictures, videos on app

    Reddit has 52 million daily users and is a popular online platform for people to come together in communities, or subreddits, to discuss topics like finance, gardening, and fitness.

    Reddit launches Discover feature for pictures videos on app gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 1:48 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Reddit, the online message board platform, announced on Thursday the launch of a new Discover tab that will feature photos and videos from across the site in order to improve the visual appeal of its mobile app. In December, the new feature comes after Reddit filed for an initial public offering. According to Reuters, the company aims for a valuation of at least $15 billion (roughly Rs. 112812.45 crores). Reddit has 52 million daily users and is a popular online platform for people to come together in communities, or subreddits, to discuss topics like finance, gardening, and fitness.

    The Discover tab will allow users to browse photos and videos from subreddits similar to those they are already a part of. According to Reddit, this is the first new tab to be added to the app in nearly two years.

    During testing, one in every five users joined at least one new subreddit after using the Discover tab, according to a blog post by Reddit. Because of the viral popularity of the short-form video app TikTok, social media companies have been increasingly gravitating toward video over the last year. Meta, a Facebook-owned company, launched its TikTok-like feature Reels to users in over 150 countries on Tuesday.

    The new feature will curate pictures, videos, and GIFs in a grid that users can scroll through to find new content and communities. Reddit's official app is currently available on both iOS and Android, and it will curate pictures, videos, and GIFs in a grid that users can scroll through to find new content and communities. According to The Verge, it may remind users of a similar feature on Instagram's to explore page, or possibly Pinterest's. Users will be able to view their subscribed communities by swiping left on the app, and their profile by swiping right on the app.

    Also Read | Google pays Indian techie Aman Pandey Rs 65 crore reward for keeping Android safe

    Also Read | Vivo to start exporting 'Made in India' smartphones from 2022

    Also Read | Redmi Note 11S go on sale today; know specifications, price, more

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 1:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NASA Russia US to continue to cooperate on International Space Station operations despite Ukraine invasion gcw

    Russia, US to continue to cooperate on International Space Station operations: NASA

    Cyberattacks paralyse Ukraine amid Russian precision strikes

    Cyberattacks paralyse Ukraine amid Russian precision strikes

    Redmi Note 11S go on sale today know specifications price more gcw

    Redmi Note 11S go on sale today; know specifications, price, more

    Turn off Alexa and Siri on phone, avoid WhatsApp: I&B ministry tells officials

    Turn off Alexa and Siri on phone, avoid WhatsApp: I&B ministry tells officials

    Google pays Indian techie Aman Pandey Rs 65 crore reward for keeping Android safe gcw

    Google pays Indian techie Aman Pandey Rs 65 crore reward for keeping Android safe

    Recent Stories

    Is crypto legal or illegal in India? SC asks Centre to clarify its stance-dnm

    Is crypto legal or illegal in India? SC asks Centre to clarify its stance

    Centre asks States, UTs to ease COVID-19 curbs as cases substantially decline-dnm

    Centre asks States, UTs to ease COVID-19 curbs as cases substantially decline

    NASA Russia US to continue to cooperate on International Space Station operations despite Ukraine invasion gcw

    Russia, US to continue to cooperate on International Space Station operations: NASA

    Income Tax department searches Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav's house - ADT

    Income Tax department searches Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav's house

    1988 road rage case Navjot Sidhu tells Supreme Court fine is adequate gcw

    1988 road rage case: Navjot Sidhu tells SC 'fine is adequate'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

    Video Icon
    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Russia invades Ukraine Why Vladimir Putin blueprint reminds of Adolf Hitler strategy World War 2

    Russia invades Ukraine: Why Putin's blueprint reminds of Hitler's strategy

    Video Icon
    Indian students send SOS from Ukraine says no food in markets no money in ATMs gcw

    'No food in markets, no money in ATMs...': Indian students send SOS from Ukraine

    Video Icon