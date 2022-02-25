Reddit launches 'Discover' feature for pictures, videos on app

Reddit has 52 million daily users and is a popular online platform for people to come together in communities, or subreddits, to discuss topics like finance, gardening, and fitness.

Reddit, the online message board platform, announced on Thursday the launch of a new Discover tab that will feature photos and videos from across the site in order to improve the visual appeal of its mobile app. In December, the new feature comes after Reddit filed for an initial public offering. According to Reuters, the company aims for a valuation of at least $15 billion (roughly Rs. 112812.45 crores). Reddit has 52 million daily users and is a popular online platform for people to come together in communities, or subreddits, to discuss topics like finance, gardening, and fitness.

The Discover tab will allow users to browse photos and videos from subreddits similar to those they are already a part of. According to Reddit, this is the first new tab to be added to the app in nearly two years.

During testing, one in every five users joined at least one new subreddit after using the Discover tab, according to a blog post by Reddit. Because of the viral popularity of the short-form video app TikTok, social media companies have been increasingly gravitating toward video over the last year. Meta, a Facebook-owned company, launched its TikTok-like feature Reels to users in over 150 countries on Tuesday.

The new feature will curate pictures, videos, and GIFs in a grid that users can scroll through to find new content and communities. Reddit's official app is currently available on both iOS and Android, and it will curate pictures, videos, and GIFs in a grid that users can scroll through to find new content and communities. According to The Verge, it may remind users of a similar feature on Instagram's to explore page, or possibly Pinterest's. Users will be able to view their subscribed communities by swiping left on the app, and their profile by swiping right on the app.

