    Apple to announce new affordable iPads on October 17?

    Apple recently concluded its massive iPhone 15 event, and it now appears that the corporation plans to introduce additional items next week. According to sources, the business will launch its updated iPad range on October 17. 

    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    Apple recently concluded its massive iPhone 15 event, and it now appears that the corporation plans to introduce additional items next week. According to 9to5Mac, the business will reveal its new iPad range on October 17. According to the quoted source, the news has been confirmed by various sources. Here are the specifics.

    According to the rumour, the next announcement will mostly focus on the iPad Air, iPad mini, and the base model iPad. Apple may only make cosmetic tweaks to the design, but the 2018 iPads are expected to receive hardware advancements. As a result, one might anticipate improved performance.

    Also Read | Apple Diwali sale 2023: MASSIVE discounts on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks & Apple AirPods; Check details

    The newest iPad Air, which was released nearly three years ago, is powered by the powerful M1 processor. Apple's next move is believed to be to upgrade this model to the M2 processor, which promises a significant gain in performance and efficiency.

    The iPad mini, on the other hand, will be upgraded to the A16 Bionic chip, a small but considerable improvement over the existing A15 Bionic chip. This update promises to fix the "jelly scrolling" problem that has afflicted certain current iPad mini users, promising a smoother and more responsive scrolling experience.

    The base model iPad, which last received an update less than a year ago, is also due for an upgrade. The tenth-generation iPad had a streamlined design with minimal bezels, new colour options, and a handy Touch ID side button. While the specifications of the processor for the next 11th-generation model are unknown, there is speculation that it will also have the A16 chip, in line with the iPad mini's upgrading.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A05s to launch on October 18 in India; Check out expected specifications, price

    Apple's choice to overhaul its iPad selection with a focus on more affordable versions corresponds with the company's desire to reaching a broader audience and make cutting-edge technology available to a broader variety of users. 

