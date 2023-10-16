Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Apple Diwali sale 2023: MASSIVE discounts on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks & Apple AirPods; Check details

    Apple will also give you an option to pay using low monthly instalments with No Cost EMI for three or six months from most leading banks. “Exchange your current eligible device with Apple Trade In, and get instant credit towards your new purchase,’ the company said.
     

    Apple Diwali sale 2023 MASSIVE discounts on iPhones iPads MacBooks Apple AirPods Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

    Like every year, Apple is set to host its Festive season sale in India, which has commenced on October 15. During the sale, Apple will provide discounts and promotions on a variety of its goods, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple AirPods, and others.

    "Get ready to celebrate the holidays with Apple. Exciting offers will be available on October 15th," Apple India announced on its website.

    According to Apple India's official website, you will receive six months of Apple Music free with the purchase of an iPhone, AirPods, or HomePod. You will also be able to free customise your AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or iPad with a combination of emojis, names, or numbers.

    Apple will also let you to pay in low monthly installments with No Cost EMI from most major banks for three or six months. During the holiday sale, shoppers will also receive exchange offers.

    "Exchange your current eligible device with Apple Trade In and receive instant credit towards your new purchase," the firm explained.

    Meanwhile, major e-commerce sites like as Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales are providing significant discounts on Apple products. The Apple iPad Air M1 (fifth generation) is available for less than Rs 45,000 in Amazon's present Great Indian Festival Sale if you take advantage of card deals.

    Flipkart has also offered Apple's MacBook Air M2 laptop at a flat reduced price of Rs. 77,990, which is much less than its MRP of Rs. 1,14,900. This is the price you would pay if no bids were made. If you have an Axis, Kotak, or ICICI credit card, you may get an extra Rs. 5,000 off, bringing the total price down to Rs. 72,990.
     

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy A05s to launch on October 18 in India Check out expected specifications price gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A05s to launch on October 18 in India; Check out expected specifications, price

    WhatsApp privacy call relay feature rolled out for iOS Android users gcw

    WhatsApp privacy call relay feature rolled out for iOS, Android users

    Is it necessary to release iPhone every year Here is what Apple CEO Tim Cook said gcw

    Is it necessary to release iPhone every year? Here's what Apple CEO Tim Cook said

    Xiaomi 14 Pro design revealed Here is what we know so far gcw

    Xiaomi 14 Pro design revealed? Here's what we know so far

    Apple releases new 90 minute Study With Me video featuring Storm Reid for students gcw

    Apple releases new 90-minute 'Study With Me' video featuring Storm Reid for students (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Navratri 2023: 8 temples of Goddess Durga in Rajasthan

    8 temples of Goddess Durga in Rajasthan

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya accuses ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar for THIS, Salman Khan gets angry

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya accuses ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar for THIS, Salman Khan gets angry

    Parineeti Chopra's VIRAL photos enjoying scenic vacay with her gal pals is unmissable vma

    Parineeti Chopra's VIRAL photos enjoying scenic vacay with her gal pals is unmissable

    Hamas triumph inspires many Pakistan senior senator Mushtaq Ahmed at anti-Israel march WATCH AJR

    'Hamas' triumph inspires many': Pakistan senior senator Mushtaq Ahmed at anti-Israel march | WATCH

    Navratri 2023 7 quick easy steps to make Sabudana Khichdi at home gcw eai

    Navratri 2023: 7 quick, easy steps to make Sabudana Khichdi at home

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon