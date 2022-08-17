Apple likely to introduce low-cost iPad, iPad Pro with M2 chip in October

The new "low-cost" iPad is said to come with an Apple A14 Bionic chip, a larger display, and a USB type-C port. It will launch alongside a new iPad Pro in October, which is about a month after the iPhone 14 launch.

Apple is expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple iPhone 14 series, and other products early next month. Unsurprisingly, the release of the Apple iPhone is one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year. Now, a source claims that Apple may introduce more items shortly after the iPhone 14 is introduced.

A recent claim on a Korean site quoting sources said that Apple may release the M2-powered iPad Pro and a new low-cost iPad in October. According to the reports, a new low-cost iPad with a "major overhaul with flat corners and a bigger display" would debut in October, around one month after the release of the iPhone 14.

The next "low-cost" iPad is rumoured to include a bigger display, a USB type-C connection, and an Apple A14 Bionic processor.

The last iPad Pro with an M1 chip was released in April 2021, and the Cupertino-based company is now expected to release an iPad Pro with an M2 chip in October. The iPad Pro 2022 will work well with iPadOS 16's new Stage Manager function as well. If the debut is in fact in October, it will coincide with the release of iPadOS 16. Additionally, there have been rumours that the next iPad Pro might have MagSafe charging and that Apple would release a new 14-inch model.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple iPhone 14 have reportedly begun production, and the firm is also planning two events for this autumn, the latter of which will centre on the iPad and Mac. Next month, Apple will release the iPhone 14. According to reports, the iPhone 14 range consists of the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to rumours, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a new design that will do away with the notch in favour of a hole-punch setup.

