Planning to buy iPhone 14? Upcoming series might witness price hike, suggest reports

Apple iPhone 14 series will be launched next month. A recent rumour had suggested that the company may launch the iPhone 14 series on September 6, when the iPhone launch traditionally takes place in mid-September.

The iPhone 14 series is scheduled to debut from Apple sometime next month. There is a lot of anticipation for the upcoming Apple iPhone debut, and rumours regarding the upcoming iPhone series have suggested several upgrades over the iPhone 13 series. Reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made a prediction about price increases for the iPhone with the iPhone 14 series prior to introduction.

Kuo recently tweeted that Apple would increase the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro models, although he did not give a specific pricing. However, the expert predicted that the price of the iPhone 14 series might rise by 15% this year. Accordingly, a $1,000 iPhone Pro model may cost $1,050. According to reports, the price increase was brought primarily by inflation, while additional features on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max versions may also have contributed. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are said to contain a least of 256GB internal storage, which is double the typical 128GB; this in itself might result in a price increase.

According to reports, Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 series next month. This year, the company will release four models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The (un)popular notch is reportedly being removed from the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max while remaining on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the only iPhones in the lineup to include the new Apple A16 Bionic processor; the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue to use an updated version of the Apple A15 Bionic chipset from the previous year.

Along with a new variant of the Apple Watch SE and an entirely new Apple Watch Pro, Apple will also introduce the new Apple Watch Series 8. Along with the iPhone 14, the Cupertino-based company may also introduce a new iPad model.

According to recent reports, Apple may conduct the iPhone 14 announcement event on September 6 rather than the originally planned date. With the exception of 2020 owing to the COVID-19, Apple typically releases the iPhone in the middle of September each year.