    iPhone 14, 14 Pro and Pro Max likely to launch in 6 new colours; Details here

    Rumours regarding potential colours have recently gotten folks buzzing. According to the leak, the iPhone 14 will be available in six colours: green, purple, blue, black, white, and red, with purple replacing pink.

    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

    In a few of weeks, Apple may announce the release date and specifics of the upcoming iPhone 14. As Apple enthusiasts wonder about what may happen next, the most recent rumours in the technology sector are spreading quickly.

    There hasn't been an official update from Apple, but the tech giant typically holds a conference in September where they reveal the newest models and products to go on sale. Some fans speculate that the iPhone 14 launch could take place on September 16 despite the fact that there hasn't been an official announcement.

    Rumours regarding potential colours have recently gotten folks buzzing. There are six distinct colour options for the Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini: starlight, midnight, blue, pink, and the brand-new green. Many iPhone users are already speculating as to whether Apple will employ the same colour scheme with the iPhone 14 or try something else.

    Also Read | Planning to buy iPhone 14? Upcoming series might witness price hike, suggest reports

    Twitter user Jjoriku has been "leaking" the colours they think Apple will release. The user is referred to as a "Apple leaker" on Twitter, and their forecasts and "leaks" have historically been accurate. They claim that there will be six colour options for the iPhone 14—green, purple, blue, black, white, and red—with purple replacing pink. For the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max, the colours green, purple, silver, gold, and graphite were also mentioned, with purple taking the place of sierra blue.

    If accurate, this will be the first time a Pro iPhone has been shown in purple. Since the leaker originally made their claims, a number of pictures have appeared online in an effort to accurately represent the new iPhones' appearance. Although it's uncertain if purple will be included in Apple's colour scheme, the shade is undoubtedly popular on social media.

    Also Read | Want to schedule messages on Telegram? Here's step-by-step guide to do so

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
