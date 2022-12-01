iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked! Likely to have titanium chassis, curved edges, dual front camera & more

Early iPhone 15 leaks claim Apple is planning to redesign its iconic smartphone range. And now we just got our first look at how the new ‘iPhone 15 Ultra’ flagship is expected to look. What really stands out here is the curved chassis, which has echoes of the 2013 iPhone 5C. Know all details here.

Despite being over a year away, information regarding the iPhone 15 Ultra is already flooding in. In the middle of 2022, rumours concerning the iPhone 15 lineup first surfaced. Despite the early start, they have been much more realistic than early iPhone 14 rumors. According to rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro will receive much-needed enhancements as well as major outward design changes. The 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max may be referred to as the "Ultra," which is the focus of this rumor roundup.

Renders by @jonjuhan (via AppleInsider) that are incredibly detailed show how curved edges, dual front cameras, and the switch to USB-C should appear. The outcome is an iPhone that is undeniably vintage and unmistakably contemporary. The feature of this design that stands out the most is the curved chassis, which brings to mind the 2013 iPhone 5C.

Additionally, a titanium chassis is anticipated for the iPhone 15 Ultra, which will set it apart from the iPhone 5C in terms of construction quality. About 30 times more costly than the stainless steel used in the iPhone 14 Pro, titanium costs $35–50 per kilogramme.

Glass would still be used for the back so that MagSafe and wireless charging would function. The edges, however, are said to be constructed of titanium.

Additionally, the leaks suggest how the Dynamic Island would expand in size as a result of several front cameras leaking. Portrait mode would benefit from dual cameras' enhanced depth awareness. A periscope lens might be added to the iPhone 15 Ultra for even superior optical zoom. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the periscope lens would first be utilised in the iPhone 15 Ultra model before being added to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Ultra.

Last but not least, although being much anticipated, the switch to USB-C doesn't really alter how the phone looks overall. It is somewhat larger than the Lightning connection, resulting in a slightly broader port. The downside to all these improvements is pricing. Rising component costs mean consecutive generational price hikes is a real possibility for the first time in iPhone history.

