Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked! Likely to have titanium chassis, curved edges, dual front camera & more

    Early iPhone 15 leaks claim Apple is planning to redesign its iconic smartphone range. And now we just got our first look at how the new ‘iPhone 15 Ultra’ flagship is expected to look. What really stands out here is the curved chassis, which has echoes of the 2013 iPhone 5C. Know all details here.

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked Likely to have titanium chassis curved edges dual front camera more gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    Despite being over a year away, information regarding the iPhone 15 Ultra is already flooding in. In the middle of 2022, rumours concerning the iPhone 15 lineup first surfaced. Despite the early start, they have been much more realistic than early iPhone 14 rumors. According to rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro will receive much-needed enhancements as well as major outward design changes. The 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max may be referred to as the "Ultra," which is the focus of this rumor roundup.

    Renders by @jonjuhan (via AppleInsider) that are incredibly detailed show how curved edges, dual front cameras, and the switch to USB-C should appear. The outcome is an iPhone that is undeniably vintage and unmistakably contemporary. The feature of this design that stands out the most is the curved chassis, which brings to mind the 2013 iPhone 5C.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 7a renders leaked! Here's what we know about Google's upcoming smartphone

    Additionally, a titanium chassis is anticipated for the iPhone 15 Ultra, which will set it apart from the iPhone 5C in terms of construction quality. About 30 times more costly than the stainless steel used in the iPhone 14 Pro, titanium costs $35–50 per kilogramme.

    Glass would still be used for the back so that MagSafe and wireless charging would function. The edges, however, are said to be constructed of titanium.

    Also Read | Samsung likely to give THIS iPhone 14 feature to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series

    Additionally, the leaks suggest how the Dynamic Island would expand in size as a result of several front cameras leaking. Portrait mode would benefit from dual cameras' enhanced depth awareness. A periscope lens might be added to the iPhone 15 Ultra for even superior optical zoom. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the periscope lens would first be utilised in the iPhone 15 Ultra model before being added to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Ultra.

    Last but not least, although being much anticipated, the switch to USB-C doesn't really alter how the phone looks overall. It is somewhat larger than the Lightning connection, resulting in a slightly broader port. The downside to all these improvements is pricing. Rising component costs mean consecutive generational price hikes is a real possibility for the first time in iPhone history.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro in 2023: Top 4 things about Apple's upcoming smartphone

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel 7a renders leaked Here s what we know about Google s upcoming smartphone gcw

    Google Pixel 7a renders leaked! Here's what we know about Google's upcoming smartphone

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 design leaked likely to have flat sides 108MP main camera side fingerprint sensor more gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 design leaked! Likely to have flat sides, 108MP main camera, side fingerprint sensor & more

    Samsung likely to give THIS iPhone 14 feature to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series gcw

    Samsung likely to give THIS iPhone 14 feature to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers face 37 day wait period Here is why gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers face 37-day wait period; Here's why

    iPhone 15 Apple s upcoming smartphone likely to have powerful camera from Sony gcw

    iPhone 15: Apple's upcoming smartphone likely to have powerful camera from Sony

    Recent Stories

    IIM CAT 2022 answer key, response sheet released; check details - adt

    IIM CAT 2022 answer key, response sheet released; check details

    KL Rahul gets personal leave approved from BCCI ahead of marriage with Athiya Shetty - Reports-ayh

    KL Rahul gets 'personal leave' approved from BCCI ahead of marriage with Athiya Shetty - Reports

    Tata Group to manufacture Apple iPhones in India Here is what we know gcw

    Tata Group to manufacture Apple iPhones in India? Here's what we know

    Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police moves High Court against Shashi Tharoor's release - adt

    Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police moves High Court against Shashi Tharoor's release

    Congress never believed in Ram PM Modi takes a dig at Mallikarjun Kharges Ravan comment AJR

    'Congress never believed in Ram': PM Modi takes a dig at Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' comment

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon