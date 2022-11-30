Google Pixel 7a renders leaked! Here's what we know about Google's upcoming smartphone

A 360-degree video shared by famous @Onleaks of Google Pixel 7a reveals the phone from all possible angles. The upcoming Google Pixel 7a will come with a rectangular strip-style camera island on the back. Know all details here

The rumoured Google Pixel 7a, a purported mid-range update to the newly released Pixel 7 series, is expected to debut by the middle of 2023. This Google smartphone is already the subject of rumours. The supposed Pixel 7a design renderings, which provide a full overview of the device's entire look, were recently made public by a reliable informant. However, it doesn't seem to vary greatly from the Pixel 6a's style. Additionally, it is said that the Pixel 7a will feature specifications similar to the Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 7a renders were obtained by Smartprix and tipper Steve H McFly (@OnLeaks). It appears to feature a rectangular rear camera island on the back, just as the Pixel 7 series. The LED flash appears to be farther away from the two rear camera sensors than they appear to be near one another.

The tiny front bezels and relatively broad chin of this Google smartphone are clearly visible. The front camera appears to have a centrally located hole-punch cutout. The power button and volume rockers appear to be on the right spine, while the SIM tray is on the left. The bottom side of this Google smartphone apparently houses a speaker grille and a USB Type-C connection.

A recent report claims that the Samsung-supplied 90Hz 1080p OLED panel for the Pixel 7a will be available. It could include two rear cameras, each having a main sensor that is 64 megapixels and an ultra-wide sensor that is 13 megapixels. Google could pair its Tensor G2 SoC with a Qualcomm chip on the Pixel 7a to allow Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. The gadget could also include 5W wireless charging.

