Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 7a renders leaked! Here's what we know about Google's upcoming smartphone

    A 360-degree video shared by famous @Onleaks of Google Pixel 7a reveals the phone from all possible angles. The upcoming  Google Pixel 7a will come with a rectangular strip-style camera island on the back. Know all details here
     

    Google Pixel 7a renders leaked Here s what we know about Google s upcoming smartphone gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 8:57 PM IST

    The rumoured Google Pixel 7a, a purported mid-range update to the newly released Pixel 7 series, is expected to debut by the middle of 2023. This Google smartphone is already the subject of rumours. The supposed Pixel 7a design renderings, which provide a full overview of the device's entire look, were recently made public by a reliable informant. However, it doesn't seem to vary greatly from the Pixel 6a's style. Additionally, it is said that the Pixel 7a will feature specifications similar to the Pixel 6a.

    The Pixel 7a renders were obtained by Smartprix and tipper Steve H McFly (@OnLeaks). It appears to feature a rectangular rear camera island on the back, just as the Pixel 7 series. The LED flash appears to be farther away from the two rear camera sensors than they appear to be near one another.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 3 design leaked! Likely to have flat sides, 108MP main camera, side fingerprint sensor & more

    The tiny front bezels and relatively broad chin of this Google smartphone are clearly visible. The front camera appears to have a centrally located hole-punch cutout. The power button and volume rockers appear to be on the right spine, while the SIM tray is on the left. The bottom side of this Google smartphone apparently houses a speaker grille and a USB Type-C connection. 

    A recent report claims that the Samsung-supplied 90Hz 1080p OLED panel for the Pixel 7a will be available. It could include two rear cameras, each having a main sensor that is 64 megapixels and an ultra-wide sensor that is 13 megapixels. Google could pair its Tensor G2 SoC with a Qualcomm chip on the Pixel 7a to allow Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. The gadget could also include 5W wireless charging.

    Also Read | Samsung likely to give THIS iPhone 14 feature to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series

    (Photo: Steve H.McFly / @OnLeaks | Twitter)

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 8:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 design leaked likely to have flat sides 108MP main camera side fingerprint sensor more gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 design leaked! Likely to have flat sides, 108MP main camera, side fingerprint sensor & more

    Samsung likely to give THIS iPhone 14 feature to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series gcw

    Samsung likely to give THIS iPhone 14 feature to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers face 37 day wait period Here is why gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers face 37-day wait period; Here's why

    iPhone 15 Apple s upcoming smartphone likely to have powerful camera from Sony gcw

    iPhone 15: Apple's upcoming smartphone likely to have powerful camera from Sony

    Google Pixel 7 price drop alert Grab it for less than Rs 34000 on Flipkart details here gcw

    Google Pixel 7 price drop alert! Grab it for less than Rs 34,000 on Flipkart

    Recent Stories

    football qatar world cup 2022 argentina vs mexico canelo alvarez threat to messi aguero reveals whatsapp exchange with boxer snt

    Canelo Alvarez's threat to Messi: Argentinian icon Aguero reveals WhatsApp exchange with Mexican boxer

    Massive protest by farmers unions outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann house cops resort to lathicharge gcw

    Massive protest by farmers outside Bhagwant Mann's house; cops resort to lathicharge

    football qatar world cup 2022 england vs wales Revealed: What led to Marcus Rashford's improvement since Euro 2020 snt

    Revealed: What led to England star Marcus Rashford's improvement since Euro 2020

    OnePlus to launch X27 E24 monitors in India on December 12 gcw

    OnePlus to launch X27, E24 monitors in India on December 12

    Mahindra XUV400 EV special edition unveiled Know the latest additions specs gcw

    Mahindra XUV400 EV special edition unveiled; Know the latest additions & specs

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon