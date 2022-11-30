Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung likely to give THIS iPhone 14 feature to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut next year. Now, the series is said to offer satellite connectivity. Satellite communication support lets users send emergency messages in areas with poor cellular connectivity. 

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut next year. The expected features of the next phones have been the talk of the rumour mill. Now, the series is said to offer satellite connectivity. According to a report by The Elec, Samsung is planning to include satellite connectivity in the Galaxy S23 series. The feature, recently introduced on the iPhone 14, lets users send SOS messages through satellite channels in areas with zero cellular connectivity.

    Iridium, a worldwide satellite communications firm, may be the source of Samsung's satellite connection. It was previously stated that it was collaborating with Samsung to provide this capability using a 66-strong constellation of low-earth orbit satellites.

    Apple offers satellite connection on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Through a collaboration with Globalstar, the feature operates. The fact that Huawei was the first smartphone manufacturer to incorporate satellite connection on handsets is noteworthy.

    The functionality has been under development by Samsung for the past two years. The Galaxy S23 series aims to use the satellite connection for more than only emergencies, in contrast to Apple.  It is developing the feature with “the goal of transmitting data such as text messages and low-capacity images at hundreds of kbps."

    The upcoming series is expected to come powered by Qualcomm's recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Android 13 could be available out of the box. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series might debut in February of the following year. The new smartphone series is said to launch at a Samsung Unpacked event in February 2023, and the line-up may include Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

    It won't be the first time that Samsung draws features for new features on its devices from Apple. For instance, Samsung's latest flagship devices do not include a headphone port in order to increase the popularity of its own brand of true wireless earbuds. For the general public, Apple was the first to eliminate the audio option from its iPhone 7 series.

