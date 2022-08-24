Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPad 10th generation likely to have Touch ID in power button

    Apple could either bring the new iPads at the iPhone 14 launch event next month, or wait till October to unveil the new iPads in front of the public. The new rumour suggest that firm is also bringing the Touch ID to the power button, similar to what we have with the iPad Air models.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 24, 2022, 4:13 PM IST

    Apple is hard at work updating its product range, redesigning both the hardware and the designs. The 2020 iPad Air, which now includes the M1 processor, served as the company's starting point in the process. The redesigned MacBook Pro and Air with a notch display arrived later. And it could be time for the business to update its most cheap iPad right now.

    The 10th generation iPad is anticipated to be presented either during the introduction of the iPhone 14 or possibly a month later. Furthermore, according to recent rumours, the manufacturer is planning a number of design improvements as well as adding Touch ID to the power button, much as with the iPad Air models.

    The next iPad's large bezels and conventional touch ID button have been seen in the majority of renderings. But according to the most recent rumours, Apple will modify the 10th generation iPad, one of those adjustments being the relocation of the power button to accommodate Touch ID biometric verification.

    The year 2022 may be the ideal opportunity to redesign the ordinary iPad, which has long overdue. After all, any hardware and design modifications might enable Apple increase the product's price while maintaining its position as the most cheap iPad in the lineup.

    In addition to this, the 10th generation iPad may have a larger screen with less bezels, compatibility for 5G through the A14 Bionic processor, and a USB C connector for charging like the Air and Pro versions. The FaceTime front camera's location could also shift, and Apple is probably going to add CenterStage functionality to the ordinary iPad this year.

    This version already works with the Pencil, so if these modifications are made, Apple may once more experience a surge in demand for the standard iPad touch, albeit at a higher cost.

