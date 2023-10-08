Amazon sale 2023: OnePlus 11 available at LOWEST price ever & get OnePlus Buds Z2 for FREE!

OnePlus 11 5G comes with a Hasselblad-tuned primary camera. It supports 100W wired charging. This is the first time that the OnePlus 11 5G is available with discounts.

The current Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 offers the OnePlus 11 5G for an all-time low price. For Prime members, the sale began Friday night. Starting at midnight, all users will be able to take advantage of the deals.

The flagship from OnePlus arrived in India in February of this year and has shown to be a reliable option in the under-Rs. 60,000 price range. However, with the beginning of the sale season, the OnePlus 11 5G will be offered with a discount of over Rs 7,000, and to sweeten the bargain even more, OnePlus will be providing a free TWS bundle.

The entry-level 8GB RAM and 128GB storage edition of the OnePlus 11 5G cost Rs 56,999 when it first debuted this year, while the top-tier 16GB RAM and 256GB storage model cost Rs 61,999.

The price of the base edition of the OnePlus 11 5G is now under Rs 50,000 thanks to Amazon's flat Rs 4,000 coupon discount during the Great Indian Festival Sale and the additional Rs 3,000 quick bank discount. Notably, a complimentary bundle of the OnePlus Buds Z2, valued at Rs 4,999, is added to the order automatically.

Refreshing the list of features, the OnePlus 11 has a third-generation Hasselblad camera and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Dolby Atmos compatibility and Dolby Vision HDR are two of its standout features. The phone has a 5000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC rapid charging. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is a main 50-megapixel Sony IMX581 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor for cameras. There is a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies.

