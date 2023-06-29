WhatsApp rolls out new feature, users can now do video calls with up to 32 people on Windows

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update for the Windows native app through the official beta channel on the Microsoft Store, bringing the version up to 2.2324.1.0. It is rolling out a feature to create video calls with up to 32 people.

The instant messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is reportedly releasing a feature for Windows users that allows them to make video conversations with up to 32 people with faster speeds and improved calling. According to the screenshot provided by WABetainfo, a message asking select beta testers to try calling their groups may be shown.

"We mentioned that the app enabled group video calls with a maximum of eight participants and voice conversations with a maximum of 32 participants, and that WhatsApp could increase these restrictions in the future to make it simpler for users to experience better communication. Finally, select beta testers may try out bigger video calls with the most recent WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2324.1.0 upgrade, which is available on the Microsoft Store," according to WABetainfo.

The statement specifically refers to the capability of making video calls to individuals and groups of up to 32 people directly from the Windows programme. Previously, it was possible to have audio calls with up to 32 persons. But it seems like certain users may now experiment with video conversations with up to 32 people according to the most recent upgrade.

By noting 16 people's support for video calling and their ability to share the content of their screens during a video call—features that were previously revealed with the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2322.1.0 update—the article implies that certain users may be prompted with a different message. Additionally, after installing the most recent version of the app, certain beta testers should now be able to see video messages.

The addition of the capability to take part in video chats with up to 32 people looks like a smart move after rendering the old WhatsApp Desktop client outdated, WABetainfo noted.

Some beta testers now have the option to have video chats with up to 32 people after installing the most recent WhatsApp beta for Windows update from the Microsoft Store. Don't worry if you haven't yet gotten this update; it will be gradually distributed to more people over the next several days.

