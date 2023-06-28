Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ChatGPT available on iOS now: Here's how you can use it on Apple iPhone

    ChatGPT on iOS can be accessed both via the official OpenAI app, and through web browsers. ChatGPT broke the record for the fastest-growing programme in history by reaching 100 million monthly active users in January of this year. Here's a step-by-step guide to do so: 

    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 5:45 PM IST

    The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot app, made by Microsoft and Elon Musk-backed AI research organisation OpenAI, shot to popularity ever since it was released to the public in November last year. After three months after its formal launch, ChatGPT broke the record for the fastest-growing programme in history by reaching 100 million monthly active users in January of this year. In order to compete with the hundreds of thousands of fraudulent applications claiming to provide the service, OpenAI has now introduced ChatGPT on iOS during the past month.

    With the app now accessible to all users in India, including the subscription edition known as ChatGPT Plus. On iOS, you may use ChatGPT by downloading its official app. Here's a step-by-step guide to do so: 

    • Search for ChatGPT on the iOS App Store.
    • The one with the developer name "The official app by OpenAI" should be chosen.
    • You'll be asked to check in to the app after downloading.
    • You have the option of using "login with Apple" to access ChatGPT on iOS.

    • As an alternative, you may select to sign in using your Google account or another email address.
    • You'll be sent to a browser interface on the next screen, where you must finish the login procedure. Simply adhere to the directions on-screen to log in.
    • After logging in, you will be asked to consent to ChatGPT's privacy and data collecting policies.
    • You may now utilise ChatGPT on iOS once you confirm both.

    You can now write your inquiries in the "message" section of the bottom bar. Additionally, there is a voice button to the right of the message bar where you may record your voice message.

