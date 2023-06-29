Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon accidentally reveals iQOO Neo 7 Pro price ahead of July 4 launch

    Amazon has leaked the price of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro way before the event. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro would be priced at Rs 33,999, as per Amazon listing. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will launch in India on July 4.

    Amazon accidentally reveals iQOO Neo 7 Pro price ahead of July 4 launch know how much it may cost you gcw
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will launch in India on July 4 and it seems that Amazon has leaked the price way before the event. The e-commerce behemoth has listed the iQOO Neo 7 Pro's pricing as Rs 33,999 under its Amazon Prime Day sale banner, and the launch is scheduled for next week. Several individuals who noticed the new iQOO phone's pricing listing published a screenshot of it on Twitter.

    Remember that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro's official pricing will be announced on July 4, so we'll have to wait a few more days to find out if the price indicated on the Amazon Prime Sale banner is accurate or not. A unique launch website for the new iQOO Neo phone has also been established on Amazon, which confirms a number of the 5G phone's capabilities and even states that the Neo 7 Pro would be reasonably priced at under Rs 40,000.

    In a teaser image that the firm shared, it is revealed that the new 5G phone would feature a leather finish on the back and triple rear cameras. There will be a golden accent and rounded edges on the side frames. 

    The front has a punch-hole design similar to that on the majority of Android phones.It is confirmed that it would make use of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which will be used in several 2022 top phones. Because of its strength and the utilisation of this chip, the price is likely to be on the higher side.

    The firm claims that the 120W fast charger included with the iQOO Neo 7 Pro can provide a 50% charge in only 8 minutes. It has a triple 50-megapixel back camera array with OIS.The rest of the details are still under wraps.

     

