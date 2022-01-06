AirPods Pro 2 to come with lossless audio support, sound making charging case?

The second-generation AirPods Pro might support Apple Lossless Audio Codec and include a shell that emits a sound to help users locate them. According to The Verge, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported this in a message to investors. No AirPods model presently supports lossless audio, a type of file compression that maintains all of the data in the original audio file, resulting in superior quality sound. Each AirPods model, even the more costly AirPods Max, sends audio over Bluetooth, with the devices limited to Advanced Audio Codec, a lossy sort of audio compression.

So far, the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, and Apple HomePod are the only Apple devices that can listen to lossless music on Apple Music (and elsewhere). The main downside of lossless music is that its files take up more storage space on your device, and playing them online can quickly drain mobile bandwidth. If the AirPods Pro 2 support ALAC, Apple will have to either forsake Bluetooth or work around some of the technology's restrictions. Bluetooth's limits were discussed in a recent interview with Gary Geaves, Apple's vice president of acoustics.

During the interview, Geaves indicated that the corporation will have to work hard to get the most of Bluetooth technology and that "there are numerous tactics they can play to maximise or get around some of the constraints of Bluetooth," but that "more bandwidth" would be ideal. As for the idea of a sound-emitting charging case, this may assist you to discover your case if it becomes separated from your AirPods; now, only the AirPods themselves make a noise when you try to locate them using the Find My app.

According to The Verge, Kuo projected that the AirPods Pro 2 would be redesigned and have a fitness focus, which had previously been rumoured. Furthermore, Kuo speculated that Apple might introduce the AirPods Pro 2 in the fourth quarter of 2022, around three years after the initial AirPods Pro.