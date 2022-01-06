  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AirPods Pro 2 to come with lossless audio support, sound making charging case?

    No AirPods model presently supports lossless audio, a type of file compression that maintains all of the data in the original audio file, resulting in superior quality sound.

    AirPods Pro 2 to come with lossless audio support sound making charging case gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 1:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The second-generation AirPods Pro might support Apple Lossless Audio Codec and include a shell that emits a sound to help users locate them. According to The Verge, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported this in a message to investors. No AirPods model presently supports lossless audio, a type of file compression that maintains all of the data in the original audio file, resulting in superior quality sound. Each AirPods model, even the more costly AirPods Max, sends audio over Bluetooth, with the devices limited to Advanced Audio Codec, a lossy sort of audio compression.

    So far, the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, and Apple HomePod are the only Apple devices that can listen to lossless music on Apple Music (and elsewhere). The main downside of lossless music is that its files take up more storage space on your device, and playing them online can quickly drain mobile bandwidth. If the AirPods Pro 2 support ALAC, Apple will have to either forsake Bluetooth or work around some of the technology's restrictions. Bluetooth's limits were discussed in a recent interview with Gary Geaves, Apple's vice president of acoustics.

    During the interview, Geaves indicated that the corporation will have to work hard to get the most of Bluetooth technology and that "there are numerous tactics they can play to maximise or get around some of the constraints of Bluetooth," but that "more bandwidth" would be ideal. As for the idea of a sound-emitting charging case, this may assist you to discover your case if it becomes separated from your AirPods; now, only the AirPods themselves make a noise when you try to locate them using the Find My app.

    Also Read | Apple sheds light on AirPods 3 design, features, bluetooth limitations; Details inside

    According to The Verge, Kuo projected that the AirPods Pro 2 would be redesigned and have a fitness focus, which had previously been rumoured. Furthermore, Kuo speculated that Apple might introduce the AirPods Pro 2 in the fourth quarter of 2022, around three years after the initial AirPods Pro.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Honor first foldable smartphone Magic V to launch on January 10 read details gcw

    Honor's first foldable smartphone 'Magic V’ to launch on January 10; Read details

    Blackberry era culminates as it will end support for all classic OS smartphones from Jan 4 gcw

    In 2022, Blackberry era culminates as it will end support for all classic OS smartphones from Jan 4

    Lava mobiles to exchange Realme 8s with AGNI 5G handset for free details inside gcw

    #ProudlyIndian: Lava Mobiles to exchange Realme 8s with AGNI 5G handset for free; Details inside

    Realme GT 2 series to launch today know features expected price how to watch livestream and more gcw

    Realme GT 2 series to launch today; know features, price, how to watch livestream and more

    Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch with 15 day battery life body temperature monitoring to launch on Jan 6 gcw

    Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch with 15-day battery life, body temperature monitoring to launch on Jan 6

    Recent Stories

    Bulli Bai' app case: Delhi Police arrest main conspirator from Assam - ADT

    'Bulli Bai' app case: Delhi Police arrest main conspirator from Assam

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India squad announced; Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey left out-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India squad announced; Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey left out

    PM Modi security lapse: President Ram Nath Kovind expresses concern, to meet PM shortly-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: President Ram Nath Kovind expresses concern, to meet PM shortly

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi likely to return to India in second week of January: Reports - ADT

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi likely to return to India in second week of January: Reports

    Ranveer Singh's 83 to release in OTT soon; check out it's box-office collections RCB

    Ranveer Singh's 83 to release in OTT soon; check out it's box-office collections

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon