Apple sheds light on AirPods 3 design, features, bluetooth limitations; Details inside

Apple's vice president of acoustics, Gary Geaves, has shared some intriguing insight into Bluetooth constraints and the feature set of the AirPods 3. In October, Apple unveiled the redesigned third-generation AirPods, which had an improved design, Adaptive EQ support, spatial audio, and other new capabilities. According to Mac Rumours, Apple's vice president of acoustics, Gary Geaves appeared in an interview with a publication and offered some intriguing insight into the limits of Bluetooth and the feature set of the AirPods 3 to explain some of the design decisions Apple took with the AirPods 3.

Apple is utilising a "complex acoustic system," a "carefully tuned bass port," and a "whole new, specialised amplifier" in order to get the highest possible sound quality, according to Geaves. Apple's hardware components can be optimised for sound. According to Mac Rumours, Geaves revealed that when creating the AirPods 3, the AirPods team "looked very closely" at the strengths of the second-generation AirPods.

Geaves stated that the sound customers would hear would be "quite different, particularly the bass," which prompted Apple's AirPods team to include Adaptive EQ, an AirPods Pro feature, in the AirPods 3. The "effortless open fit" of the AirPods, which does not establish an ear seal, is a big selling advantage, but designing around the lack of a seal "creates challenges for the audio team." Geaves also stated that Apple recognises that listening to music "is an emotional experience with which people relate on a very deep level," hence the company works with a "professional staff of critical listeners and tuners." The crew comes from the professional audio business and works to improve the quality of each device, including the new AirPods 3.

