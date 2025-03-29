user
RBI increases ATM withdrawal fees: Here's what you need to know

RBI introduces new rules to increase the cost of ATM usage. Exceeding the free transaction limit will incur higher charges. ATM maintenance and transaction charges have also increased.

Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 9:23 AM IST

The pressure is increasing on the common man again. Now the cost of using ATMs is also increasing. RBI has recently taken a new decision. From now on, the rules for using ATMs will change.

You will have to pay extra money to use ATMs. Similarly, not following rules may cause problems. Recently, several charges have changed for ATM usage. You will have to pay more than before.


After the free ATM transactions are over, Rs 19 will be deducted for each withdrawal. If you search again after exceeding the free balance inquiry limit, Rs 7 will be deducted.

ATM maintenance costs have increased. From now on, more money will be deducted for maintenance. Banking transaction charges have also increased. Pay extra for more than the limit. From now on, follow these rules. The new rules for using ATMs will be implemented soon.

