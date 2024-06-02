Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Real Madrid lift 15th Champions League title with win over Dortmund, Kroos gets emotional farewell (WATCH)

    Real Madrid have regained their crown, they have done it again, claiming their 15th Champions League title with a decisive 2-0 win against Dortmund. The victory was made even more memorable by an emotional farewell for Toni Kroos, who was honoured by fans and teammates in a touching tribute.

    Real Madrid clinch 15th Champions League title after 2-0 win over Dortmund, Kroos gets emotional farewell osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 2:28 AM IST

    Real Madrid secured their 15th Champions League title with a commanding 2-0 victory over Dortmund. The match also marked an emotional farewell for Toni Kroos, who received a heartfelt send-off from teammates and fans.

    Dortmund started strongly, pressing down the right and earning a corner within five minutes, but Marcel Sabitzer's set piece yielded no results. Real Madrid's first chance came at the 12-minute mark when Fede Valverde's shot from the edge of the area flew over the bar. Shortly after, Julian Brandt's side-footed effort narrowly missed the far post. Dortmund had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 22nd minute when Karim Adeyemi went through on goal, but after rounding Thibaut Courtois, he failed to finish. Niklas Füllkrug then hit the post following a pass from Ian Maatsen. Courtois was called into action again before halftime, tipping Sabitzer's long-range shot around the post.

    In the second half, Real Madrid came out strong, with Toni Kroos' free kick expertly saved by Gregor Kobel. Courtois made another crucial save just before the hour, palming away a Füllkrug header aimed at his left-hand post. Jude Bellingham had his first effort of the game with 20 minutes left, sending a glancing header just wide.

    Dani Carvajal broke the deadlock with 15 minutes remaining, heading in at the near post to beat Kobel. Vinicius Junior doubled Real Madrid's lead in the 83rd minute, finding space inside the area and finishing coolly. Dortmund thought they had pulled one back late on when Füllkrug headed past Courtois, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

    Real Madrid held on to their lead, claiming their record-extending 15th European title.

    Here are some more Twitter reactions:

    Also Read: Who is Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend? All about Belgian model Stephanie Rose Bertram (PICS)

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2024, 2:57 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cristiano Ronaldo in tears: Georgina Rodriguez trolled for joyful Insta post after Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Hilal osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo in tears: Georgina Rodriguez trolled for joyful Insta post after Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Hilal

    Champions League final, Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Date, time, where to watch in India & more osf

    Champions League final, Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Date, time, where to watch in India & more

    Barcelona targets this 25-year-old La Liga defensive midfielder for summer transfer osf

    Barcelona targets this 25-year-old La Liga defensive midfielder for summer transfer

    Football 'Very motivated to be here': Vincent Kompany speaks for the first time as Bayern Munich boss (WATCH) osf

    'Very motivated to be here': Vincent Kompany speaks for the first time as Bayern Munich boss (WATCH)

    Football Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as head coach, replacing Xavi osf

    Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as head coach, replacing Xavi

    Recent Stories

    Football Who is Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend? All about Belgian model Stephanie Rose Bertram (PICS) osf

    Who is Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend? All about Belgian model Stephanie Rose Bertram (PICS)

    International Sex Workers' Day 2024: Know date, history, significance ATG

    International Sex Workers' Day 2024: Know date, history, significance

    Bihar BJP's Pataliputra candidate Ram Kripal Yadav escapes unharmed in firing incident, one supporter shot snt

    Bihar: BJP's Pataliputra candidate Ram Kripal Yadav escapes unharmed in firing incident, one supporter shot

    Will shave my head if Modi becomes PM for 3rd time AAP's Somnath Bharti after exit polls predict NDA win snt

    'Will shave my head if Modi becomes PM for 3rd time': AAP's Somnath Bharti after exit polls predict NDA win

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Maharashtra voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024:NDA expected to edge out INDIA bloc in Maharashtra; check details

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon