Real Madrid lift 15th Champions League title with win over Dortmund, Kroos gets emotional farewell (WATCH)

Real Madrid have regained their crown, they have done it again, claiming their 15th Champions League title with a decisive 2-0 win against Dortmund. The victory was made even more memorable by an emotional farewell for Toni Kroos, who was honoured by fans and teammates in a touching tribute.

Dortmund started strongly, pressing down the right and earning a corner within five minutes, but Marcel Sabitzer's set piece yielded no results. Real Madrid's first chance came at the 12-minute mark when Fede Valverde's shot from the edge of the area flew over the bar. Shortly after, Julian Brandt's side-footed effort narrowly missed the far post. Dortmund had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 22nd minute when Karim Adeyemi went through on goal, but after rounding Thibaut Courtois, he failed to finish. Niklas Füllkrug then hit the post following a pass from Ian Maatsen. Courtois was called into action again before halftime, tipping Sabitzer's long-range shot around the post.

In the second half, Real Madrid came out strong, with Toni Kroos' free kick expertly saved by Gregor Kobel. Courtois made another crucial save just before the hour, palming away a Füllkrug header aimed at his left-hand post. Jude Bellingham had his first effort of the game with 20 minutes left, sending a glancing header just wide.

Dani Carvajal broke the deadlock with 15 minutes remaining, heading in at the near post to beat Kobel. Vinicius Junior doubled Real Madrid's lead in the 83rd minute, finding space inside the area and finishing coolly. Dortmund thought they had pulled one back late on when Füllkrug headed past Courtois, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Real Madrid held on to their lead, claiming their record-extending 15th European title.

