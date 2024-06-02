Who is Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend? All about Belgian model Stephanie Rose Bertram (PICS)

Kylian Mbappe, the French football sensation, is not only making headlines for his potential move to Real Madrid but also for his relationship with Belgian model Stephanie Rose Bertram. Learn more about the stunning model who has captured the football star's heart.

Image Credit: Instagram

Early Life and Career Stephanie Rose Bertram was born on October 26, 1994, in Kortrijk, Belgium. She has Belgian and Portuguese heritage, which adds to her exotic looks. Stephanie started her modeling career at a young age and quickly rose to fame due to her striking features and charismatic presence.

Image Credit: Instagram

Modelling Career Stephanie’s career took off when she signed with the prestigious modelling agency Dominique Models at the age of 13. Since then, she has worked with several high-profile brands and graced the covers of numerous fashion magazines. Her work with Victoria’s Secret, H&M, and L’Oréal has solidified her status as a top model in the industry.

Image Credit: Instagram

Personal Life Stephanie Rose Bertram was previously in a long-term relationship with Dutch footballer Gregory van der Wiel, with whom she has a daughter. After her split from Van der Wiel, rumors began swirling about her relationship with Kylian Mbappe. While the couple has kept their relationship relatively private, they have been spotted together on multiple occasions, fueling speculation and interest from fans and media alike.

Image Credit: Instagram

Connection with Kylian Mbappe Kylian Mbappe, known for his incredible skills on the football field and his charming personality, has been linked to Stephanie since early 2023. The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and quickly hit it off. While neither has publicly confirmed the relationship, their frequent appearances together suggest that they are indeed an item.

Image Credit: Instagram

Social Media Presence Stephanie is quite active on social media, particularly Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her professional and personal life. Her account is filled with stunning photoshoots, travel diaries, and candid moments with her daughter. She has a substantial following, and her posts often garner significant attention and engagement.

Image Credit: Instagram

1. Diverse Ancestry Stephanie Rose Bertram’s unique look is a result of her mixed heritage. She has Belgian, Portuguese, and Senegalese roots. This diverse background has contributed to her striking appearance and versatility as a model, making her a favorite for international brands and designers.

Image Credit: Instagram

2. Fitness Enthusiast Stephanie is a fitness enthusiast and often shares her workout routines and fitness tips on social media. She believes in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and regularly engages in activities such as yoga, pilates, and strength training. Her dedication to fitness not only helps her stay in top shape for her modeling career but also inspires her followers to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Image Credit: Instagram

3. Fashion Influence Beyond modeling, Stephanie has a significant influence in the fashion world. She is known for her impeccable style and often collaborates with fashion brands for various campaigns and endorsements. Her fashion sense is admired by many, and she frequently attends major fashion events and shows around the world.

Image Credit: Instagram

Advocate for Diversity in Fashion Stephanie is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry. She uses her platform to promote body positivity and encourages the industry to embrace models of different ethnicities, sizes, and backgrounds. Her advocacy work aims to create a more inclusive environment in fashion, where everyone has the opportunity to shine.

Image Credit: Instagram

Mbappe and Rose's relationship Stephanie Rose Bertram is much more than just the girlfriend of a football superstar. Her relationship with Kylian Mbappe has certainly put her in the spotlight, but Stephanie continues to carve out her own path in the world of fashion and beyond. As the couple keeps their romance under wraps, fans can only wait and watch as this intriguing love story unfolds.