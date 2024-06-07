Manchester United sets 70 million pounds price tag for Bruno Fernandes amidst transfer speculation: Report

Manchester United is prepared to consider offers starting at £70 million for Bruno Fernandes this summer, despite the 29-year-old’s significant influence on the team. As interest from Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and the Saudi Pro League grows, Fernandes’ future at Old Trafford remains a crucial topic, especially given his pivotal role and leadership within the squad.

Manchester United is open to offers starting at £70 million for Bruno Fernandes this summer, despite the 29-year-old’s significant impact on the team. According to Jamie Jackson of The Guardian, Old Trafford executives will only entertain “serious offers” beginning at this minimum amount for the Portuguese international.

There is broad agreement among Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Sport team that Fernandes is “United’s finest footballer,” and there is “no push to sell” him this summer. Both Bayern Munich and Barcelona have shown interest in Fernandes recently, and a substantial offer from the Saudi Pro League is also a possibility.

United’s captain reportedly seeks a pay rise from his current £220,000-a-week contract to the top earner bracket at Old Trafford, around £300,000 a week. He also desires clarity on INEOS’ future plans for the club and the status of Erik ten Hag or his potential successor.

From United’s perspective, Fernandes has two years remaining on his current contract, with an option for a twelve-month extension. Therefore, there is no immediate pressure to decide on the player who will turn 30 at the start of the next season.

Fernandes’ excellent injury record and tireless work rate have resulted in him playing a lot of high-intensity football. United’s executives might be cautious about how their captain will perform as he enters his thirties, especially considering the costly mistakes of awarding expensive contracts to players like Raphael Varane and Casemiro in the later stages of their careers.

However, Fernandes’ importance to the United team cannot be overstated. Alongside Diogo Dalot, he is one of the few senior players at Old Trafford who can hold his head high this season. Despite playing in a disjointed and underperforming side, Fernandes managed to score 15 goals and provide 13 assists. His performance in the FA Cup final was crucial at a time when his club needed it most.

In the dressing room, Fernandes is a highly positive influence. Old Trafford has not always been known for professionalism and commitment in recent years, but Fernandes embodies these qualities. With a squad full of talented youngsters, an experienced leader like Fernandes is invaluable. This leadership may be less critical in clubs like Bayern Munich or Barcelona, where the club culture is healthier, but at Old Trafford, Fernandes’ influence is undeniable.

Therefore, while a soon-to-be 30-year-old Fernandes might not be valued at more than £70 million to prospective suitors outside of Saudi Arabia, he is worth much more to a club that could face significant challenges without his influence on and off the pitch.

