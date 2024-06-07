Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'These 19 years would not have been possible without you'; says teary-eyed Sunil Chhetri to fans

    Sunil Chhetri bids a tearful goodbye to international football at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, following India's draw with Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, thanking fans and reflecting on his remarkable 19-year journey.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Image Credits: Twitter

    In a deeply emotional moment marking the end of a storied career, Sunil Chhetri bid farewell to international football amidst tears and heartfelt gratitude at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. Following India's goalless draw against Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, the 39-year-old football icon took center stage to express his heartfelt thanks.

    article_image2

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Chhetri, who is India's all-time leading goal scorer with 94 goals and the player with the most appearances (151) for the national team, was visibly moved as his teammates gave him a guard of honor and the stadium erupted in applause.

    article_image3

    Image Credits: Twitter

    "The ones who have watched in videos, the ones who have taken autographs, the old-time supporters, thank you everyone. These 19 years would not have been possible without each and every one of you and I genuinely mean it," Chhetri said, his voice wavering with emotion.

    article_image4

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Addressing the packed stadium, he continued, "For everyone who is here, thank you so much. I think I will speak from my heart," before switching to Bengali, "shobai bhalo thakben, shobai khushi thakben (everyone please take care, please be happy), and thank you, thank you so much."

    article_image5

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Chhetri, who announced his retirement last month, was also honored by the All India Football Federation post-match. His illustrious career included pivotal roles in India's victories at the Nehru Cup in 2007, 2009, and 2012, as well as helping secure the 2011, 2015, 2021, and 2023 SAFF Championships. One of his most memorable achievements was leading India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, where his hat-trick in the final secured India's qualification for the AFC Asian Cup after a 27-year absence.

    article_image6

    Image Credits: Twitter

    As the stadium bid farewell to its beloved captain, Chhetri expressed his gratitude with folded hands, marking the end of an era in Indian football that will be remembered for his unparalleled dedication and exceptional talent.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw osf

    Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw

    Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No. 9 jersey for a year then switching to preferred choice osf

    Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No.9 jersey, switch to preferred choice next year

    Football Euro 2024: Cole Palmer's first England goal takes England to victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in warm-ups osf

    Euro 2024: Cole Palmer's first England goal takes England to victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in warm-ups

    Real Madrid clinch 15th Champions League title after 2-0 win over Dortmund, Kroos gets emotional farewell osf

    Real Madrid lift 15th Champions League title with win over Dortmund, Kroos gets emotional farewell (WATCH)

    Cristiano Ronaldo in tears: Georgina Rodriguez trolled for joyful Insta post after Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Hilal osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo in tears: Georgina Rodriguez trolled for joyful Insta post after Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Hilal

    Recent Stories

    Lung Cancer: Know the Signs, causes, symptoms, and early detection RBA

    Lung Cancer: Know the Signs, causes, symptoms, and early detection

    Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming message: Ahead of Euro 2024, Portugal legend melts fans hearts osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming message: Ahead of Euro 2024, Portugal legend melts fans hearts

    T20 World Cup 2024: USA stuns Pakistan in a thrilling super over win osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: USA stuns Pakistan in a thrilling super over win

    World Food Safety Day 2024: Date, theme, history, Quotes ATG

    World Food Safety Day 2024: Date, theme, history, Quotes

    T20 World Cup 2024: Nitish Kumar's heroics force Super Over in thrilling tie between USA and Pakistan osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Nitish Kumar's heroics force Super Over in thrilling tie between USA and Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon