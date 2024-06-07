'These 19 years would not have been possible without you'; says teary-eyed Sunil Chhetri to fans

Sunil Chhetri bids a tearful goodbye to international football at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, following India's draw with Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, thanking fans and reflecting on his remarkable 19-year journey.

In a deeply emotional moment marking the end of a storied career, Sunil Chhetri bid farewell to international football amidst tears and heartfelt gratitude at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. Following India's goalless draw against Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, the 39-year-old football icon took center stage to express his heartfelt thanks.

Chhetri, who is India's all-time leading goal scorer with 94 goals and the player with the most appearances (151) for the national team, was visibly moved as his teammates gave him a guard of honor and the stadium erupted in applause.

"The ones who have watched in videos, the ones who have taken autographs, the old-time supporters, thank you everyone. These 19 years would not have been possible without each and every one of you and I genuinely mean it," Chhetri said, his voice wavering with emotion.

Addressing the packed stadium, he continued, "For everyone who is here, thank you so much. I think I will speak from my heart," before switching to Bengali, "shobai bhalo thakben, shobai khushi thakben (everyone please take care, please be happy), and thank you, thank you so much."

Chhetri, who announced his retirement last month, was also honored by the All India Football Federation post-match. His illustrious career included pivotal roles in India's victories at the Nehru Cup in 2007, 2009, and 2012, as well as helping secure the 2011, 2015, 2021, and 2023 SAFF Championships. One of his most memorable achievements was leading India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, where his hat-trick in the final secured India's qualification for the AFC Asian Cup after a 27-year absence.

As the stadium bid farewell to its beloved captain, Chhetri expressed his gratitude with folded hands, marking the end of an era in Indian football that will be remembered for his unparalleled dedication and exceptional talent.