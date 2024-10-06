MLS 2024: Inter Miami stay on track for record points tally with 1-0 win in Toronto

Leandro Campana's 93rd-minute effort separated the two sides at BMO Field. Inter Miami have now taken their tally to 71 points from 33 games, 11 clear of the chasing pack, with just one round of league matches remaining.

Inter Miami remained on track for a record points tally in the Major League Soccer with a narrow 1-0 win away to Toronto FC on Saturday (local time). Leandro Campana's 93rd-minute effort separated the two sides at BMO Field. The Herons have now taken their tally to 71 points from 33 games, 11 clear of the chasing pack, with just one round of league matches remaining.

Also read: La Liga 2024-25: Valverde, Vinicius on target as Real Madrid beat Villareal

With top spot and home field advantage secured for the playoffs, the only target left for Inter Miami is to try to better the record of 73 points in a season set by New England Revolution in 2021. The Herons' final league fixture is against New England on October 19.

Miami started with all their big-names, including Lionel Messi, on the bench. Head coach Tata Martino indicated on Friday that the Argentine legend's workload would be a consideration now that the team as wrapped up the top seed in Eastern Conference standings.

Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, who started in place of Drake Callender, was called into inside the opening minute. The Argentina keeper denied Kobe Franklin at the near post within the first 33 seconds. The 38-year-old made yet another solid save at the near post, this time to deny Deandre Kerr from close range, in the 23rd-minute.

Moments later, Ustari made an impressive double save from Derrick Etienne Jr and Franklin in quick succession. The second-half was a lacklustre affair as both side canceled each other out. Messi was introduced in the 61st-minute, but the 37-year-old failed to make an impact.

Miami broke the deadlock against the run of play, finding the back of the net from only their second shot on target three minutes into the injury time. Campana played a nice-little give-and-go with Luis Suarez down the left channel before slotting home with a brilliant control and first-time volley from inside the box. It was the Ecuador attackers seventh goal of the MLS season.

Meanwhile, it was Toronto's final game of the campaign and their slim hopes of making the playoffs ended a few hours later as DC United defeated New England 2-1. DC are now sitting at the eighth position, while the Reds have dropped outside the top nine.

Also read: Premier League: Manchester City captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance

Latest Videos