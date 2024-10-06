Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MLS 2024: Inter Miami stay on track for record points tally with 1-0 win in Toronto

    Leandro Campana's 93rd-minute effort separated the two sides at BMO Field. Inter Miami have now taken their tally to 71 points from 33 games, 11 clear of the chasing pack, with just one round of league matches remaining. 

    football MLS 2024: Inter Miami stay on track for record points tally with 1-0 win in Toronto scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Inter Miami remained on track for a record points tally in the Major League Soccer with a narrow 1-0 win away to Toronto FC on Saturday (local time). Leandro Campana's 93rd-minute effort separated the two sides at BMO Field. The Herons have now taken their tally to 71 points from 33 games, 11 clear of the chasing pack, with just one round of league matches remaining. 

    Also read: La Liga 2024-25: Valverde, Vinicius on target as Real Madrid beat Villareal

    With top spot and home field advantage secured for the playoffs, the only target left for Inter Miami is to try to better the record of 73 points in a season set by New England Revolution in 2021. The Herons' final league fixture is against New England on October 19. 

    Miami started with all their big-names, including Lionel Messi, on the bench. Head coach Tata Martino indicated on Friday that the Argentine legend's workload would be a consideration now that the team as wrapped up the top seed in Eastern Conference standings. 

    Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, who started in place of Drake Callender, was called into inside the opening minute. The Argentina keeper denied Kobe Franklin at the near post within the first 33 seconds. The 38-year-old made yet another solid save at the near post, this time to deny Deandre Kerr from close range, in the 23rd-minute. 

    Moments later, Ustari made an impressive double save from Derrick Etienne Jr and Franklin in quick succession. The second-half was a lacklustre affair as both side canceled each other out. Messi was introduced in the 61st-minute, but the 37-year-old failed to make an impact.

    Miami broke the deadlock against the run of play, finding the back of the net from only their second shot on target three minutes into the injury time. Campana played a nice-little give-and-go with Luis Suarez down the left channel before slotting home with a brilliant control and first-time volley from inside the box. It was the Ecuador attackers seventh goal of the MLS season. 

    Meanwhile, it was Toronto's final game of the campaign and their slim hopes of making the playoffs ended a few hours later as DC United defeated New England 2-1. DC are now sitting at the eighth position, while the Reds have dropped outside the top nine. 

    Also read: Premier League: Manchester City captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football La Liga 2024-25: Valverde, Vinicius on target as Real Madrid beat Villareal scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Valverde, Vinicius on target as Real Madrid beat Villareal

    football Al Nassr vs Al Orobah: Saudi Pro League match preview, probable lineups and live steaming scr

    Al Nassr vs Al Orobah: Saudi Pro League match preview, probable lineups and live steaming

    football Toronto vs Inter Miami: MLS match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Toronto vs Inter Miami: MLS match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football Premier League: Manchester city captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance scr

    Premier League: Manchester City captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance

    football Premier League rejects Manchester City's request to delay 2025-26 season's games after Club World Cup scr

    Premier League rejects Manchester City's request to delay 2025-26 season's games after Club World Cup

    Recent Stories

    United States United Kingdom climbers rescued by Indian Air Force after three days in Himalayan wilderness AJR

    US, UK climbers rescued by Indian Air Force after three days in Himalayan wilderness

    Nia Sharma confirms she wont join Bigg Boss 18: Fans disappointed- Here's what you need to know NTI

    Nia Sharma confirms she won't join Bigg Boss 18: Fans disappointed—Here’s what you need to know

    Israel Bombs TotalEnergies Facility in Beirut Amidst Hezbollah Conflict RBA

    Israel bombs french company TotalEnergies in Beirut

    Gold hallmark: 3 easy signs to check the purity of gold jewellery RBA

    Gold hallmark: 3 easy signs to check the purity of gold jewellery

    Mayonnaise Risks: What happens when you consume too much? NTI

    Mayonnaise Risks: What happens when you consume too much?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon