Veteran striker Jamie Vardy signs new one-year contract with Leicester City

Jamie Vardy has signed a new one-year contract with Leicester City, extending his tenure at King Power Stadium to 12 years. The former England international netted 20 goals in 37 appearances, helping the Foxes secure promotion to the Premier League in the 2023-24 campaign. Vardy looks forward to another season in the top flight, with his manager for the upcoming season yet to be determined.

Veteran striker Jamie Vardy has signed a new one-year contract with Leicester City for the upcoming season.

The 37-year-old will extend his tenure at King Power Stadium to 12 years after agreeing to a deal for the 2024-25 season.

The former England international netted 20 goals in 37 appearances, helping the Foxes secure promotion to the Premier League in the 23-24 campaign.

He stated: “I’m delighted with the numbers I achieved last season, but there’s still more to come.

“I take care of myself. I’ve always believed that age is just a number. My legs feel fine, so I’ll continue until they tell me it’s time to stop. That day will come, but it’s not now.

“We’re looking forward to another season in the Premier League and seeing what we can achieve. It’s undoubtedly the best league in the world, and that’s where you want to be playing your football.”

Vardy has scored 190 goals in 464 games for Leicester and has won both the Premier League and the FA Cup.

However, the identity of his manager for next season remains uncertain as the club continues its search for a new boss.

Latest Videos