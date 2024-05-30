'Very motivated to be here': Vincent Kompany speaks for the first time as Bayern Munich boss (WATCH)

Vincent Kompany has spoken for the first time as Bayern Munich's new manager, discussing his football philosophy, ambitions for the season, and the type of aggressive, team-oriented play he intends to bring to the Bundesliga giants.

Vincent Kompany has addressed the press for the first time since taking over as Bayern Munich boss. The Belgian coach was officially presented by the Bavarian giants on Thursday.

During the unveiling, the former Manchester City defender discussed his ambitions for the season and the style of play he aims to instil in the squad.

Reflecting on his initial impressions, Kompany remarked, "It's been good, I've met some very nice people. I understand the magnitude of Bayern as a big club. I'm proud, but also highly motivated to be here. As far as I'm concerned, the season could start straight away."

Discussing his coaching philosophy, he added, "I grew up on the streets of Brussels, in the Anderlecht academy. It's about being a team; I want my players to have courage, to be aggressive. That's how I want us to play, it's also a reflection of my character. We aim to maintain that throughout the entire game."

Addressing his appointment not being the first choice, Kompany mentioned, "I spoke with Uli Hoeneß. I also know from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge that the decision wasn't only Max and Christoph's, but also Uli's and Karl-Heinz's. It's not crucial to me that everyone is convinced of me beforehand, but rather afterwards, through my work on the pitch. I'm confident that they will be satisfied with what I bring."

Regarding potential new signings, he commented, "It's still early to talk about players. I'm excited to work with them and see how hungry they are. Bayern didn't win the championship last year, and I'm familiar with that situation. I'll assess which players are hungry enough to play for FC Bayern."

