Barcelona targets this 25-year-old La Liga defensive midfielder for summer transfer

Barcelona is eyeing Valencia's Pepelu as a potential midfield reinforcement this summer, as new manager Hansi Flick and the club's sporting department prioritize strengthening the squad ahead of the upcoming season.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Barcelona are honing in on their targets to bolster the squad for the upcoming season. Newly appointed manager Hansi Flick and the sporting department agree that signing a pivot midfielder is crucial this summer.

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich remains the primary target, with Flick even seeking a face-to-face meeting with the German international. However, Barcelona are also exploring alternatives for the defensive midfield role, and according to Mundo Deportivo, Valencia's Pepelu has emerged as a candidate.

The 25-year-old Spaniard joined Los Che just last year from Levante and has impressed under Ruben Baraja's management. Pepelu featured 39 times across all competitions in his debut season, scoring eight goals and providing an assist.

Pepelu, who operated as part of a double pivot in Baraja’s Valencia side, has attracted the attention of Barcelona scouts. Known for his physicality, power, and exceptional vision, he has garnered positive reports from the Catalan club.

Interestingly, Pepelu isn't the only Valencia player on Barcelona's radar. The club is also monitoring his midfield partner, Javi Guerra. Pepelu could be available for around €20 million in the summer, and Barcelona may consider offering players as part of the deal.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will pursue Pepelu, Guerra, or opt for a different player as they search for a new pivot midfielder.

