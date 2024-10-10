Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uzbekistan vs Iran: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Both sides have won their first two games and are sitting at the top of Group A, with six points to their name. The visitors are trailing on goals scored. 

    football Uzbekistan vs Iran: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

    Uzbekistan will play host to Iran in a Group A fixture of the third round World Cup qualification at Bunyodkor Stadium on Thursday. Both sides have won their first two games and are sitting at the top of the table, with six points to their name. The visitors are trailing on goals scored. 

    The hosts enjoyed a productive September break, getting the better of North Korea and Kyrgyzstan. The White Wolves edged past North Korea thanks to Jaloliddin Masharipov's lone goal in the first-half. They then fought back from 2-1 down to beat Kyrgyzstan in a five-goal thriller at Stadion Im on September 10. 

    Goals either side of half-time whistle from Khusniddin Alikulov and Oston Urunov helped Uzbekistan extend their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions, recording five wins in the process.

    Iran, on the other hand, secured narrow 1-0 win's over Kyrgyzstan and United Arab Emirates in the September break. Mehdi Taremi's first-half effort helped Team Melli get the better of Kyrgyz Republic at Foolad Shahr Stadium on September 5. Five days later, Amir Ghalenoei's side prevailed over UAE courtesy of Mehdi Ghayedi's lone goal on the stroke of half-time.  

    The 60-year-old tactician has now won 20 of his 24 official matches in charge of Iran so far. With AFC receiving eight automatic places for the World Cup, Team Melli are favourites to secure a place in North America, while Uzbekistan have a very good chance make their first appearance in the quadrennial event. 

    Probable Lineups

    Uzbekistan probable starting lineup: Yusupov, Alidzhanov, Alikulov, Ashurmatov, Eshmuradov, Nasrulloev, Khamrobekov, Shukurov, Masharipov, Urunov, Shomurodov

    Iran probable starting lineup: Beiranvand, Hardani, Kanaani, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi, Noorafkan, Ezatolahi, Jahanbakhsh, Ghaddos, Ghayedi, Taremi.

    Uzbekistan vs Iran schedule and fixture 

    The 2026 World cup qualifier between Uzbekistan and Iran will take place at Bunyodkor Stadium on Thursday at 7:30 PM IST. 

    Uzbekistan vs Iran live streaming details

    Football fans in India can live stream the game through Fan Code. Meanwhile, those in Iran can watch the match on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3 and Shabake 3, and people in Uzbekistan can tune to Uzsport TV. 

