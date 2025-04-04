Lifestyle

Why shouldn't you sleep with lights on in the bedroom; Check here

Image credits: Freepik

Why Shouldn't You Turn On the Light in the Bedroom?

In this post, you can find out the reasons why you should not turn on the light in the bedroom at night
 

Image credits: Freepik

Hormone Imbalance

Sleeping with the light on in the bedroom interferes with melatonin production. This affects the natural balance in the body

Image credits: Freepik

Impact on Blood Sugar Levels

Sleeping in the light in the bedroom at night increases insulin resistance and increases the risk of diabetes

Image credits: Freepik

Pressure on the Heart

Sleeping in the light in the bedroom increases the heart rate. This leads to long-term heart problems

Image credits: Freepik

What Happens If You Sleep Without Light?

Sleeping without light in the bedroom not only improves the quality of sleep but also reduces health risks

Image credits: Freepik

Note

If you follow the above mentioned things, you will be protected from diabetes and heart attack

Image credits: pinterest

