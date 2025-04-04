Why shouldn't you sleep with lights on in the bedroom; Check here

Lifestyle
In this post, you can find out the reasons why you should not turn on the light in the bedroom at night
Sleeping with the light on in the bedroom interferes with melatonin production. This affects the natural balance in the body
Sleeping in the light in the bedroom at night increases insulin resistance and increases the risk of diabetes
Sleeping in the light in the bedroom increases the heart rate. This leads to long-term heart problems
Sleeping without light in the bedroom not only improves the quality of sleep but also reduces health risks
If you follow the above mentioned things, you will be protected from diabetes and heart attack
