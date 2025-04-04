Uber for teens arrives in India! How it works? Check out safety features and more

Read Full Article

Uber is bringing its new service called Uber for Teens in the Indian market this month, which basically gives teenagers the power to hail its service under the guidance of their parents or a guardian. Many parents have been concerned about teen safety, particularly when they are unable to watch over their children while they are participating in activities. According to their promises, Uber for Teens is a dependable choice for young individuals, enabling them to monitor their whereabouts and position. As the name might imply, Uber for Teens serves children ages 13 to 17.

For a few years, Uber has provided the Teens service in the US and several areas of Europe. This year, it is finally making its way to the Indian market. Uber is launching the new function in 37 cities nationwide, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and others. How does Uber for Teens operate, and what is required to register the child for this service?

According to Uber, you may book a ride for the teenagers by doing the following:

The child should be invited to use their Uber account by their parent or guardian.

The teenager must register for an Uber account and link it to their parent's account.

The child may now use Uber to book rides.

Additionally, parents may receive real-time warnings and track their location.

Parents may also reserve the rides for their teenagers.

Additionally, Uber is ensuring that its network of young drivers has a distinct set of access. To ensure that drivers are unable to change any rides reserved for teen accounts, they will be locked to the precise location.

Uber will guarantee that drivers with better ratings who have undergone extensive verification are qualified to provide trips to teenagers. Additionally, for added security, juvenile riders will be able to record audio while travelling. Teen riders who plan their own vacation may bring along other riders who are 13 to 17 years old with permission from their parents. They must wear seat belts the whole trip and are only permitted to sit in the rear seat. Additionally, Uber guarantees that the teen's account will be changed to the typical Uber profile used by most users after they reach 18.

