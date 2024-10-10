Jordan vs South Korea: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Both sides are heading into the match on the back of 3-1 wins last month, with Jordan getting the better of Palestine, while South Korea defeated Oman.

In a top of the table clash of AFC third round qualification, Jordan will play host to South Korea at Ammam International Stadium on Thursday. Both sides have collected four points each from two games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, but the visitors trail due to goal-difference in Group B.

Also read: Australia vs China: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Jordan football has been on the rise in the last year or so, having reached the final of AFC Asian Cup earlier this year, before finishing on top of their second-round group with 13 points from six outings, notably ahead of Saudi Arabia on goal-difference.

Jamal Sellami's side, who are aiming to make their maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup, started the third round of qualification with a 1-1 home-draw against Kuwait on September 5. Five days later, the Chivalrous Ones secured a 3-1 away win against Palestine thanks to Yazan Al Naimat's brace and one goal from Noor Al-Rawabdeh. The result extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions, recording six wins in the process.

South Korea, on the other hand, are aiming to qualify for their 11th consecutive World cup finals. Taegeuk Warriors dominated their second-round group, finishing in first place with 16 points from six games. However, they began their third-round qualifiers with a disappointing goalless draw against Palestine.

Nevertheless, Hong Myung-bo's side got the better of Oman 3-1 in Muscat last time out. Hwang Hee-chan opened the scoring inside the first ten minutes before Son Heung-min and Joo min-kyu netted late goals to secure all three points.

South Korea have struggled in their recent encounters with Jordan, drawing 2-2 in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup group stage before losing 2-0 in the semifinals.

Probable Lineups

Jordan probable starting lineup: Abulaila, Nasib, Alarab, Dahab, Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Hasheesh, Olwan, Al-Mardi, Al-Naimat

South Korea probable starting lineup: Hyeon-woo, Young-woo, Seung-hyun, Min-Jae, Myeong-jae, Yong Woo, In-Beom, Kang-in, Heung-min, Hee-Chan, Se-hun

Jordan vs South Korea schedule and fixture

The 2026 World Cup qualifier between Jordan and South Korea will take place at Amman International Stadium on Thursday at 7:30 PM IST.

Jordan vs South Korea live streaming

Football fans in India can live stream the game through Fan Code. Meanwhile, those in Jordan can watch the match on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof, beIN Sports HD 2 and Jordan Sport, and people in South Korea can tune to Coupang Play and TV Chosun.

Also read: Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp returns to football with Red Bull role; says 'nothing could excite me more'

Latest Videos