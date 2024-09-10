Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Erling Haaland strikes late as Norway beat Austria 2-1

    Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer canceled out Felix Myhre's early opener before Erling Haaland netted Norway's winner ten minutes from time. 

    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 1:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

    Erling Haaland scored a late winner has Norway beat Austria 2-1 in a UEFA Nations League fixture at Ullevaal Stadion on Monday evening (local time). The victory helped the Lions to move to second spot in League B Group 3, having collected four points from two games, level on points with first-placed Slovenia and three clear of Das Team. 

    Norway took the lead inside the opening nine minutes thanks to Felix Myhre's accurate strike from just inside the box. Alexander Sorloth made a darting run down the left flank and cut inside before setting up Myre, who deposited the ball into the bottom corner with a brilliant right-footed strike. 

    Austria leveled the score in the 37th-minute after Christoph Baumgartner played a perfectly weighted through ball for Sabitzer and the Borussia Dortmund midfielder slotted home between the legs of Orjan Nyland. It was the 30-year-old's 18th international goal for Das Team. 

    Norway winger Antonio Nusa came off the bench early in the second-half and the teenager's pace and trickery was too hot for the Austrian defense to handle. The 19-year-old set up Martin Odegaard after making a darting run down the left channel, but the Arsenal man's effort side-netted. 18 minutes from time, Nusa nutmegged Austrian  defender Stefan Posch, dribbled into the box, cut inside and tested goalkeeper Patrick Pentz at the near post.

    The hosts kept pushing for the winner and deservedly found got it in the 80th-minute. Haaland used his big figure to shield the defender and hold on to a long pass from the back, before slotting home from 12 yards out.  Although the linesman raised his flag for offside, the goal was awarded after a lengthy VAR check. 

