Brighton stuns Man City 2-1, hands Pep 1st-ever 4-game losing streak; fans remind Haaland to 'stay humble'

Manchester City’s Premier League title aspirations took a hit as they fell 2-1 to a determined Brighton at the Amex Stadium, extending City’s winless streak in a tense showdown on Saturday.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 2:18 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 2:18 AM IST

With this loss, Man City suffered their fourth defeat in a row for the first time under Pep Guardiola. Earlier this week, City suffered a 1-4 defeat against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. The loss came days after Bournemouth handed them a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League. City also ensured a 1-2 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup Round of 16 clash last month.

In Saturday's clash against Brighton, City looked poised to control the match after Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, capitalizing on his 12th league goal of the season. Earlier in the game, Seagulls’ goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen had thwarted an effort from Savinho, keeping Brighton’s defense alive against the reigning champions.

Pedro, O'Riley star to seal dramatic comeback

Brighton, however, refused to go quietly. They pressed hard, with close chances from Danny Welbeck and young midfielder Jack Hinshelwood raising alarms for City. Their efforts were rewarded in the 78th minute when Joao Pedro coolly converted from six yards to bring the Seagulls level.

In a dramatic twist, substitute Matthew O’Riley secured Brighton’s lead on his Premier League debut with a memorable goal, sending Brighton fans into a frenzy. City piled on the pressure with nine minutes of added time, but Brighton’s defense held firm, delivering a vital three points for Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

With this crucial victory, Brighton delivered a statement win while City face tough questions about their title race resilience.

Haaland reminded of 'stay humble' taunt to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, erupted with reactions pouring in from several football enthusiasts. While Manchester City fans expressed heartbreak, with some questioning if Saturday's loss was the beginning of the end of the Guardiola era, supporters of rival Premier League clubs trolled the Premier League defending champions for suffering their 4th defeat in a row across competitions.

One notable trend that gained momentum was several users trolled Haaland, reminding him of his 'stay humble eh' taunt directed towards Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after their clash ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw earlier this season.

Here's a look at how football fans reacted to Man City's fourth defeat in a row across all competitions:

