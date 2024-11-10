Lionel Messi's goal in vain as Atalanta United knock Inter Miami out of MLS Cup playoffs; WATCH highlights

In a dramatic upset, Atlanta United defeated Inter Miami 3-2 on Saturday, knocking the top-seeded team and football icon Lionel Messi out of the MLS Cup playoffs.

In a dramatic upset, Atlanta United defeated Inter Miami 3-2 on Saturday, knocking the top-seeded team and football icon Lionel Messi out of the MLS Cup playoffs. With this victory, Atlanta secured their spot in the Eastern Conference semi-final, where they’ll face Orlando City, while the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC square off in the other East semi-final.

Atlanta’s triumph unfolded in a best-of-three series-deciding game, leaving Inter Miami and its star-studded lineup stunned as a playoff favorite fell short of expectations. Jamal Thiare’s two first-half goals and Bartosz Slisz’s winning header in the 76th minute proved enough to hold off Messi and his teammates.

Inter Miami, boasting the league’s best record and a roster headlined by Messi, struggled against an Atlanta squad that had become their kryptonite this season.

Inter Miami found their rhythm quickly, scoring the first goal through Matias Rojas, who lifted a rebound past goalkeeper Brad Guzan in the 16th minute. But Atlanta, undeterred, struck back immediately, with Thiare scoring twice in rapid succession. He equalized with a strike into the top right corner in the 19th minute and scored again just two minutes later, giving Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

In the 65th minute, Messi – desperate to keep Inter Miami’s season alive – tied the game at 2-2 with a rare header, bringing renewed energy to his team. But Atlanta’s defense held strong, and Guzan continued to deliver crucial saves. Slisz's header in the 76th minute, the eventual game-winner, put Atlanta up for good, and the hosts thwarted two late Messi free kicks to hold onto the victory.

This season, Atlanta was a thorn in Inter Miami’s side, handing them three losses – all with Messi on the field. Although Inter Miami claimed the Supporters’ Shield for the best regular-season record in MLS history, their playoff campaign ended abruptly.

Atlanta’s victory further opens up the Eastern Conference playoffs, with lower-seeded teams remaining. For now, Atlanta United continues its inspiring postseason run, while Messi and Inter Miami face a long offseason of reflection.

Latest Videos