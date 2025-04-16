Despite a tough loss to Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund displayed exceptional sportsmanship by urging their rivals to 'go win this thing' on Twitter.

After winning 4-0 against Borussia Dortmund at home, Barcelona struggled their way to reach the semi finals as it turned out to be a tough return leg in Germany for the Catalan giants. At Signal Iduna Park, Borussia struck early in both halves through Serhou Guirassy, who went on to complete his hattrick. Barcelona struggled to created and managed to cool down the tempo with an own goal from Bensebaini. From what seemed like a mountain to climb, Dortmund at one point threated another famous Champions League upset against Barcelona.

After surviving the scare, FC Barcelona acknowledged the great fight by their rivals through a heartwarming post on X account. In their Spanish handle, Barca posted, You've made it very difficult for us; you've been a great rival. Good luck for the rest of the season, and we'll see you next time,

@BlackYellow.

.

Replying to this, Borussia Dortmund extended their well-wishes to Barcelona on Twitter, urging them to succeed in their Champions League campaign.

"Go win this thing," Dortmund tweeted, in an exceptions display of sportsmanship and encouragement to their quarterfinal opponents.

We rarely see such gestures between rivals and Dortmund's reply showcases the respect between the two teams despite losing to Barcelona 5-3 on aggregate.

Barcelona have advanced to the semifinals, and they await the winner of the Inter-Bayern Munich quarterfinal tie. Paris Saint Germain is also in the semi finals and they will face the winner of Arsenal-Real Madrid tie.