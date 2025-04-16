- Home
Spanish media house Marca simulated Real Madrid vs Arsenal in EA SPORTS FC 25, and the result predicted a dramatic Champions League comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid vs Arsenal: Which team will seal UCL semis berth?
Spanish sports media giant Marca turned to EA SPORTS FC 25 to simulate tonight’s crucial Champions League quarterfinal second leg between Real Madrid and Arsenal—and the results have fans buzzing.
Will Real Madrid made a comeback?
With Los Blancos trailing 3-0 from the first leg, the simulation was designed to reflect real-life conditions as closely as possible. Using Season Mode, Marca input updated rosters, team tactics, and match dynamics to create a realistic scenario for one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season. What followed was a thrilling virtual comeback that could very well mirror the drama waiting to unfold at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight.
Will Mbappe score?
The simulation saw Kylian Mbappe open the scoring within minutes of kickoff, giving Real Madrid a much-needed early boost. By the 11th minute, they had already taken the lead, reigniting belief in a potential turnaround. Marca’s simulated match suggested that a strong start would be crucial if Real are to stand any real chance tonight.
As the first half wore on, Madrid dominated possession and launched wave after wave of attack. Arsenal managed to create a few chances, but they couldn't beat Courtois. In the 32nd minute, Rodrygo doubled the score, making it 2-0 and setting up an electric second half.
Will Arsenal let go of Emirates advantage?
The second half brought more action as Rodrygo scored again, completing the simulated comeback. But the drama didn’t end there—Arsenal responded with a late goal, threatening to crush Madrid’s hopes. Moments later, however, Real Madrid struck back with a vital equalizer, sending the game into stoppage time and eventually penalties.
Courtois to save Real Madrid?
The penalty shootout was as intense as expected. Madrid’s stars—Rodrygo, Mbappe, Alaba, Bellingham, and Vinícius—converted their spot kicks. Arsenal responded well until the final penalty, when Declan Rice, the hero of the first leg, stepped up. His shot was strong, but Thibaut Courtois guessed right, pulling off a crucial save that sealed a 5-4 penalty victory for Madrid in the simulation.
EA Sports FC 25 Predicts Real Madrid comeback
Whether the virtual result proves prophetic remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Real Madrid will need something special if they’re to produce another historic European night at the Bernabeu.
Final Score (Simulation): Real Madrid 3-0 Arsenal (Aggregate: 3-3, Real Madrid win on penalties 5-4)
Marca x EA SPORTS FC 25 Simulation Highlights:
Early strike from Mbappe sets the tone
Rodrygo scores twice, emerges as the match hero
Dramatic penalty shootout won by Real Madrid thanks to Courtois’ save
Can reality imitate simulation? Madridistas are hoping so.