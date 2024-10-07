Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Serie A 2024-25: David de Gea's double penalty save inspires Fiorentina win 2-1 over AC Milan

    Ycine Adli and Albert Gudmundsson scored either side of Christian Pulisic's equaliser as Fiorentina secured all three points against AC Milan. 

    football Serie A 2024-25: David de Gea's double penalty save inspires Fiorentina win 2-1 over AC Milan scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 10:53 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

    Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea made a double penalty save to inspire his side to a 2-1 Serie A-win against AC Milan on Sunday evening (local time). Ycine Adli and Albert Gudmundsson scored either side of Christian Pulisic's equaliser as the hosts secured all three points at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

    Also read: La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Alaves

    Fiorentina were awarded a penalty inside the opening 21 minutes after Theo Hernandez fouled Dodo. But Moise Kean failed to convert the spot kick as Milan keeper Mike Maignan judged correctly to make a low diving save to his right. Nevertheless, the hosts drew the first blood in the 35th-minute as Adli found the back of the net with a low shot from the edge of the box. 

    The on-loan Milan midfielder didn't celebrate the goal out of respect for his parent club. Just before the half-time, the visitors earned a penalty when Tijjani Reijnders was tripped by defender Luca Ranieri. But once again the goalkeeper had the last laugh as De Gea denied Hernandez from 12 yards out. 

    Early in the second-half Milan earned their second penalty of the night after Kean fouled Mateo Gabbia. But De Gea was having a night to remember as he made yet another stunning save, this time to keep out Tammy Abraham's spot kick. It was the first time two penalties had been saved by one goalkeeper in a Serie A match since May 2016. 

    Milan finally scored the equaliser on the hour mark as Pulisic volleyed home from left-back Hernandez's cross. It was the 26-year-old's fifth goal from seven league games this season. 

    Fiorentina restored their lead 17 minutes from time courtesy of Gudmundsson's powerful low strike from just inside the penalty area. Substitute Samuel Chukwueze forced a stunning save from De Gea in the 85th-minute before Kean rattled the crossbar at the other end, in the injury time. 

    Milan will go into the international break in sixth place with 11 points to their name, five behind leaders Napoli, while the Viola is 11th on 10 points after seven rounds of games. 

    "Today's win is crucial. finally, the work we've put in over the past few weeks is starting to pay off. Defeating Milan can set the stage for a different season," De Gea told DAZN. 

    "It was an incredible night. I want to focus not on the penalties, but on the work the team is doing to give the fans a night like this."

    Also read: La Liga 2024-25: Luka Sucic's late screamer earns Sociedad draw against Atletico

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    La Liga 2024-25: Luka Sucic's late screamer earns Real Sociedad draw against Atletico Madrid

    La Liga 2024-25: Luka Sucic's late screamer earns Sociedad draw against Atletico

    football La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Alaves scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Alaves

    football Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: La Liga match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: La Liga match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Serie A match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Serie A match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football Wojciech Szczesny to make Barcelona debut after international break scr

    Wojciech Szczesny to make Barcelona debut after international break

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 18 Highlights: Tajinder Bagga-Shehzada Dhami involve in heated argument on first day RBA

    Bigg Boss 18 Highlights: Tajinder Bagga-Shehzada Dhami involve in heated argument on first day

    Kerala yet to get financial aid from Centre for Wayanad rehab, claims CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    Kerala yet to get financial aid from Centre for Wayanad rehab, claims CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Sabarimala pilgrimage: Govt mandates online booking for darshan; entry limited to 80,000 gcw

    Sabarimala pilgrimage: Govt mandates online booking for darshan; entry limited to 80,000

    India's T20 World Cup win: Skipper Rohit Sharma reveals Rishabh Pant's clever move in final to shift momentum dmn

    India's T20 World Cup win: Skipper Rohit Sharma reveals Rishabh Pant's clever move in final to shift momentum

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan shaadi wont last will get separated astrologer predicted RBA

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's SHAADI ‘won’t last will get separated’, astrologer predicted

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon