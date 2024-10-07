Serie A 2024-25: David de Gea's double penalty save inspires Fiorentina win 2-1 over AC Milan

Ycine Adli and Albert Gudmundsson scored either side of Christian Pulisic's equaliser as Fiorentina secured all three points against AC Milan.

Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea made a double penalty save to inspire his side to a 2-1 Serie A-win against AC Milan on Sunday evening (local time). Ycine Adli and Albert Gudmundsson scored either side of Christian Pulisic's equaliser as the hosts secured all three points at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Fiorentina were awarded a penalty inside the opening 21 minutes after Theo Hernandez fouled Dodo. But Moise Kean failed to convert the spot kick as Milan keeper Mike Maignan judged correctly to make a low diving save to his right. Nevertheless, the hosts drew the first blood in the 35th-minute as Adli found the back of the net with a low shot from the edge of the box.

The on-loan Milan midfielder didn't celebrate the goal out of respect for his parent club. Just before the half-time, the visitors earned a penalty when Tijjani Reijnders was tripped by defender Luca Ranieri. But once again the goalkeeper had the last laugh as De Gea denied Hernandez from 12 yards out.

Early in the second-half Milan earned their second penalty of the night after Kean fouled Mateo Gabbia. But De Gea was having a night to remember as he made yet another stunning save, this time to keep out Tammy Abraham's spot kick. It was the first time two penalties had been saved by one goalkeeper in a Serie A match since May 2016.

Milan finally scored the equaliser on the hour mark as Pulisic volleyed home from left-back Hernandez's cross. It was the 26-year-old's fifth goal from seven league games this season.

Fiorentina restored their lead 17 minutes from time courtesy of Gudmundsson's powerful low strike from just inside the penalty area. Substitute Samuel Chukwueze forced a stunning save from De Gea in the 85th-minute before Kean rattled the crossbar at the other end, in the injury time.

Milan will go into the international break in sixth place with 11 points to their name, five behind leaders Napoli, while the Viola is 11th on 10 points after seven rounds of games.

"Today's win is crucial. finally, the work we've put in over the past few weeks is starting to pay off. Defeating Milan can set the stage for a different season," De Gea told DAZN.

"It was an incredible night. I want to focus not on the penalties, but on the work the team is doing to give the fans a night like this."

