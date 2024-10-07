La Liga 2024-25: Luka Sucic's late screamer earns Sociedad draw against Atletico

Atletico Madrid took an instant lead through Julian Alvarez before Luka Sucic scored the equaliser six minutes from time to share the spoils at Anoeta.

Luka Sucic scored a late screamer as Real Sociedad came-from-behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the La Liga. The visitors took an instant lead through Julian Alvarez before the Croatia international scored the equaliser six minutes from time to share the spoils at Anoeta. Antoine Griezmann, who recently announced his international retirement, made his 400th appearance for the club.

Atletico, who were thrashed 4-0 by Benfica in the Champions League in the mid-week drew the first blood inside the opening minute. Left-back Javi Galan played a nice little overhead ball to find the forward run of Griezmann, the Frenchman set up Alavrez with a brilliant back-heel, inside the box, and the Argentine took one touch before slotting home past Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro and into the back of the net.

Moments later, Atletico keeper Jan Oblak made a double save from a corner kick to keep out Martin Zubimendi and Nayef Aguerd. Four minutes before the break, Takefusa Kubo cut inside from the right, got the better of Galan and Conor Gallagher, and tested Oblak at the near post.

Sociedad kept pushing for the equaliser and deservedly got it in the 84th-minute. Rodrigo de Paul gave the ball away cheaply in his own half and Sucic unleashed a first-time shot from approximately 25-yards out, that sailed over Oblak and into the back of the net. It was the 22-year-old's first goal in Spain having joined Sociedad from RB Salzburg this summer.

Atletico moved one place to third on 17 points, four points behind second-placed Real Madrid and seven off leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table. Sociedad are languishing at the 15th position, with nine points to their name from as many games.

"It's a bad feeling because we wanted to win the game," Atletico midfielder Axel Witsel said.

"We let in a late goal and it hurts, we had a good game defensively.. everyone was working hard.

"The goal we let in was a great strike but I think we could have avoided it,"

