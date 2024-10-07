La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Alaves

The 3-0 win at Mendizorroza has helped Barcelona to take their tally to 24 points from nine games, three clear of second-placed Real Madrid in the La Liga table.

Robert Lewandowski scored a first-half hat-trick as Barcelona thrashed Deportivo Alaves 3-0 in the La Liga on Sunday (October 6). The away-win at Mendizorroza has helped Hansi Flick side to move to 24 points from nine league games, three clear of second-placed Real Madrid in the Spanish top flight table.

Barcelona, who suffered a shock defeat away to Osasuna last weekend controlled the proceedings throughout the 90 minutes of play. Flick's side had more that 70% possession and recorded nine shots on target compared to just two by the hosts.

The visitors took the lead inside the opening seven minutes as Lewandowski headed home from Raphinha's free-kick. The duo combined once again to double the lead in the 22nd-minute.

Raphina made a darting run down the left channel before setting up the 36-year-old to slot home from close range. Immediately after the restart, Barca nearly tripled their lead but Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera made a double save to deny Raphinha and Lewandowski in quick succession.

Nevertheless, Lewandowski completed his hat-trick just after the half-hour mark. The Polish striker reversed a shot past home keeper Sivera from Eric Garcia's pass. The 36-year-old has now scored 12 goals in 11 games in all competitions this season.

"I had some good passes and they made it easier for me to score," Lewandowski said on DAZN.

"We played well from the first minute and we wanted to attack and score goals. We were more in control in the second-half.

"We have a very good group. I think we can play better but we have improved all the things we lacked. "

Alaves thought they had scored on the stroke of half-time but the goal was disallowed for off side. Early in the second-half Toni Martinez struck the woodwork from a corner kick.

Moments later Raphinha set up substitute Ansu Fati inside the box, but the Spaniard's shot was kept out by Sivera and the woodwork. Barca keeper Inaki Pena made a brilliant save to deny Kike Garcia from a one-on-one situation before Alaves put the ball inside the net, but was once again disallowed for offside.

