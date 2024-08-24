Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sergi Roberto transfer: Ex-Barcelona captain joins Serie A side Como

    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

    Sergi Roberto has completed a permanent transfer to Como, the Serie A side announced on Friday. The former Barcelona captain has signed a two-year deal with the Blue and Whites after his contract with the Catalan giants expired in June. The 32-year-old spent 14 years at Barca after joining the club as a 14-year-old. 

    Roberto joined Barcelona's famous La Masia academy in 2006, and went on to make 373 appearances for the senior team, scoring 19 goals. The versatile midfielder's most iconic moment with the club came back in 2017, when he scored the winner against Paris Saint Germain in the 6-5 aggregate win in the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie. Moreover, he has won 20 titles with Blaugrana, including seven La Liga trophies.

    "Como is excited to announce the signing of midfielder Sergi Roberto on a two-year contract," the statement from the club read. "The former Barcelona captain, who joined the club as a 14-year-old went on to win seven La Liga championships and two Champions Leagues, joins the club as a free agent."

    Roberto is a versatile footballer, who will offer multiple options to the manager. Apart from playing in the midfield, the 32-year-old is more than capable of occupying the right-back position. He is a team-man, who is willing to contribute to the side's success in whatever way possible.  

    Como earned automatic qualification to the top flight of Italian football after securing second-place finish in the 2023-24 Serie B standings. Cesc Fabregas, who was the club's assistant coach last term, was appointed as the head coach this July.

    The Blue and Whites have left no stone unturned on their return to the Serie A, brining in the likes of Rafael Varane, 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, from Manchester United, along with veteran Pepe Reina, Andrea Belotti and Andrea Dossena. 

    Como started their 2024-25 Serie A campaign with a 3-0 defeat away to Juventus at the weekend. Their next game is against Cagliari at Sardegna Arena on Monday (August 26). 

