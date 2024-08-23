Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ilkay Gundogan completes sensational Man City return from Barcelona; says feels nice to be home (WATCH)

    Manchester City have made a stunning move this summer by re-signing Ilkay Gundogan, who returns to the Etihad after a single season with Barcelona.

    football Ilkay Gundogan completes sensational Man City return from Barcelona; says feels nice to be home (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 3:52 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

    Manchester City have made a stunning move this summer by re-signing Ilkay Gundogan, who returns to the Etihad after a single season with Barcelona. The 33-year-old midfielder, who had joined Barcelona in June 2023 following the expiration of his contract with City, will once again don the City shirt after a trophy-less spell at the Camp Nou.

    Gundogan’s departure from Barcelona comes as the Spanish club grapples with financial constraints. He joins a list of high-profile exits from Barcelona, including Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, driven by the club’s economic difficulties.

    Despite interest from clubs in Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, Gundogan has opted for a dramatic return to Manchester City, where he enjoyed significant success during his previous tenure. He originally joined City in 2016 from Borussia Dortmund, and under Pep Guardiola’s management, Gundogan played a crucial role in securing five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

    In a statement reflecting on his return, Gundogan expressed his sentiments: "It's difficult to describe the feeling to be honest. When you leave this place, you realize what you had. You realize how amazing that time was. You realize how big the club is. The best club in the world."

    "I don't want to sound too nostalgic. It's still about competing, it's still about having that drive, it's still about trying to be the best version of yourself and that's an ambition that I still have. I want that feeling back. It just feels nice to be home," he added.

    Gundogan's return is expected to bolster City’s midfield options as they look to defend their Premier League crown and challenge for more silverware in the upcoming season.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC mulls $15 million fund to boost Test cricket; India, Australia, England unlikely to benefit snt

    ICC mulls $15 million fund to boost Test cricket; India, Australia, England unlikely to benefit

    Inside world's largest football stadium: 115,000-capacity venue in Morocco aims to host 2030 WC final snt

    Inside world's largest football stadium: 115,000-capacity venue in Morocco aims to host 2030 WC final

    Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting Dhoni in all-time India XI, says 'Bhai log, bada galti hogaya (WATCH) vkp

    Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting Dhoni in all-time India XI, says 'Bhai log, bada galti hogaya (WATCH)

    cricket England vs Sri Lanka,1st Test: Asitha Fernando's brilliant delivery dismisses home captain Ollie Pope (WATCH) scr

    England vs Sri Lanka,1st Test: Asitha Fernando's brilliant delivery dismisses home captain Ollie Pope (WATCH)

    football Sergi Roberto set to Reunite with Cesc Fabregas at Como scr

    Sergi Roberto set to Reunite with Cesc Fabregas at Como

    Recent Stories

    Janmashtami 2024: Jalebi to Malpua; 9 sacred bhog offerings for Lord Krishna's blessings gcw

    Janmashtami 2024: Jalebi to Malpua; 9 sacred bhog offerings for Lord Krishna's blessings

    Rose to Turmeric: 7 things to add to bath for astrological benefits ATG

    Rose to Turmeric: 7 things to add to bath for astrological benefits

    Did you know? Andhadun writer Hemanth Rao was private detective, DJ at Bengaluru pub before turning to cinema vkp

    Did you know? Andhadun writer Hemanth Rao was private detective, DJ at Bengaluru pub before turning to cinema

    UP road rage caught on camera: Businessman, family scream 'bacche hai' as man attacks car (WATCH) shk

    UP road rage caught on camera: Businessman, family scream 'bacche hai' as man attacks car (WATCH)

    Did you know the cost of house used in 'Indian 2' cost Rs 8 crore? RKK

    Did you know the cost of house used in 'Indian 2' cost Rs 8 crore?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon