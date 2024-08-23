Ilkay Gundogan completes sensational Man City return from Barcelona; says feels nice to be home (WATCH)

Manchester City have made a stunning move this summer by re-signing Ilkay Gundogan, who returns to the Etihad after a single season with Barcelona.

Manchester City have made a stunning move this summer by re-signing Ilkay Gundogan, who returns to the Etihad after a single season with Barcelona. The 33-year-old midfielder, who had joined Barcelona in June 2023 following the expiration of his contract with City, will once again don the City shirt after a trophy-less spell at the Camp Nou.

Gundogan’s departure from Barcelona comes as the Spanish club grapples with financial constraints. He joins a list of high-profile exits from Barcelona, including Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, driven by the club’s economic difficulties.

Despite interest from clubs in Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, Gundogan has opted for a dramatic return to Manchester City, where he enjoyed significant success during his previous tenure. He originally joined City in 2016 from Borussia Dortmund, and under Pep Guardiola’s management, Gundogan played a crucial role in securing five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

In a statement reflecting on his return, Gundogan expressed his sentiments: "It's difficult to describe the feeling to be honest. When you leave this place, you realize what you had. You realize how amazing that time was. You realize how big the club is. The best club in the world."

"I don't want to sound too nostalgic. It's still about competing, it's still about having that drive, it's still about trying to be the best version of yourself and that's an ambition that I still have. I want that feeling back. It just feels nice to be home," he added.

Gundogan's return is expected to bolster City’s midfield options as they look to defend their Premier League crown and challenge for more silverware in the upcoming season.

