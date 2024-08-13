Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Real Madrid vs Atalanta: UEFA Super Cup live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Los Blancos secured their 15th Champions League title last season, while La Dea got the better of Bundesliga invincibles Bayer Leverkusen in the 2024 Europa League final. Kylian Mbappe is finally a Galacticos after years of trying and could start alongside Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo up front. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 12:25 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Real Madrid will take on Atalanta at the National Stadium Warsaw in the 2024 UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday night. Los Blancos secured their 15th Champions League title last season, while La Dea surprisingly got the better of Bundesliga invincibles Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final. 

    Real Madrid won 2023-24 Champions League title courtesy of defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium. Dortmund created a number of clear cut opportunities in England and looked the better side in the first half, but were made to rue for their missed chances. Second-half goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius junior helped Carlo Ancelotti's side regain one of three crowns they won in 2023-24 alongside La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup. 

    Los Blancos began their preparations for the 2024-25 season earlier this month in the United States, recording victories over AC Milan(1-0) and Chelsea (2-1), either side of the 1-2 loss to Barcelona. Meanwhile, their two stalwarts Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez are no longer with the club, as the German has hung up his boots, while the latter has joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah. 

    Atalanta, on the other hand, went onto the 2024 Europa League final as underdogs, after Leverkusen, the European invincibles, up until then, had shown no signs of slowing down. However, La Dea ended Xabi Alonso's side's incredible run courtesy of Ademola Lookman's hat-trick at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The 26-year-old became the first player to score a hat-trick in a Europa League final. 

    Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini's men haven't had the best of pre-season, sharing the spoils with AZ Alkmaar (2-2), suffered heavy defeats against the likes of Parma (4-1) and FC St. Pauli (3-0). Nevertheless, the Black and Blues can turn the heat up to a maximum when a European title is up for grabs. 

    Probable Lineups 

    Kylian Mbappe is finally a Galacticos after years of trying. The French super star, who arrived at Santiago Bernabeu this summer, could start alongside Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, forming a potent front three. Euro 2024 winner Carvajal and finalist Jude Bellingham are expected to be present in a near full-strength lineup. 

    Atalanta have been active in the transfer market this summer, bringing in the likes of Charles De Ketelaere, Mateo Retegui, Ben Godfrey, Nicolo Zaniolo and Ibrahim Sulemana. Meanwhile, Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgia Scalvini are out with ACL injuries. 

    Real Madrid probable starting lineup: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe, Rodrygo.

    Atalanta probable starting lineup: Musso, Djimsti, Hein, Kolasinac, Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri, Lookman, de Ketelaere, Retegui.

    Real Madrid vs Atalanta schedule and fixture

    The UEFA Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atalanta will take place at National Stadium Warsaw on Thursday (August 15) at 12:30 AM IST. 

    Real Madrid vs Atalanta Live streaming details

    Football fans in India can live stream the game through Sony LIV. 

