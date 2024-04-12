Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pep Guardiola voices concern over Manchester City's injury woes and fatigue

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expresses worry over the club's injury problems and fatigue as they juggle multiple competitions.

    Pep Guardiola voices concern over Manchester City's injury woes and fatigue
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 10:15 PM IST

    Pep Guardiola has expressed concern over Manchester City's mounting injury issues and fatigue, describing the situation as "big, big trouble" for the club. Despite remaining in contention for multiple trophies this season, including defending their Premier League title, City's squad is struggling to cope with the demands of competing on all fronts.

    Influential midfielder Rodri recently admitted to needing rest amidst the gruelling club campaign, while injuries to key players like Kyle Walker and John Stones have further depleted the squad. Guardiola acknowledged the fatigue his team is experiencing, noting the importance of managing player workload.

    During a pre-match press conference, Guardiola emphasised the significance of players' well-being and their willingness to compete. He highlighted the dilemma of needing to rest certain players, like centre-halves, but being unable to do so due to injuries and fixture congestion.

    Regarding the goalkeeping situation, Guardiola clarified that despite the return to fitness of first-choice goalkeeper Ederson, Stefan Ortega retained his place in the midweek fixture against Real Madrid for specific reasons. However, he reassured that Ederson remains the team's primary goalkeeper and will continue to feature in upcoming matches.

    “Take a look at our games and you realise. It is simple. He (Rodri) is so important for the quality he gives us. But if you have a player that doesn’t want to play, he won’t play,” Guardiola said.

    “I need to rest the centre-halves also but in [England’s] friendly games, [John Stones and Kyle Walker] got injured so they get cannot rest. We are in big, big trouble.

    “I had the feeling we were tired in the last games. We will decide tomorrow what we have to do.”

    Guardiola also addressed his goalkeeping situation after Stefan Ortega retained his place in midweek, despite the return to fitness of first-choice Ederson.

    “No, [Ederson] is the first choice. He was ready to play against Madrid and [will be] tomorrow, and the next game. We make the decision for many reasons.”

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
