    DRS drama in IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant argues with umpire over review call (WATCH)

    Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant sparked controversy during the IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants as he engaged in a dispute with the on-field umpire regarding a Decision Review System (DRS) call.

    DRS drama in IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant argues with umpire over review call (WATCH)
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 9:53 PM IST

    During the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, captain Rishabh Pant found himself in a heated exchange with the on-field umpire regarding a Decision Review System (DRS) call. The incident unfolded during the 4th over of the Lucknow Super Giants' innings, when Ishant Sharma's delivery to Devdutt Padikkal was signalled as a wide by the umpire.

    Pant swiftly opted for a review, leading to confusion as to whether he had actually requested it. Despite replays confirming Pant's review signal, a prolonged discussion ensued between him and the umpire. While speculations arose regarding Pant's intent behind the review gesture, commentators suggested differing interpretations. The disagreement underscored the complexity and scrutiny surrounding DRS implementations in cricket.

    Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals (Playing XIs)

    Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.

    Substitutes: Gowtham, Hooda, Siddharth, Mishra and Henry.

    Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

    Substitutes: Richardson, Abishek Porel, Kushagra, Sumit and Dubey.

    Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu: Hardik Pandya 'natural choice" for white-ball captaincy; backs BCCI's decision

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 9:55 PM IST
